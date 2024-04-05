Sudan Prosecutors Accuse Ex-PM Hamdok of 'Inciting War Against State'
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Apr 2024 11:43
Alongside Hamdok, 15 others are looking at similar charges for "violating the constitution" of Sudan.
Sudan's prosecution accused former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on April 3 of "inciting war against the state," in addition to other charges that could carry the death penalty, as reported by state television.
15 other people who also reside abroad like Hamdok, including journalists and politicians, are looking at similar charges, such as "violating the constitution."
Battles between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been ongoing since April last year.
Sudan's Armed Forces (SAF) on March 12 announced that it regained control over national radio and television headquarters in the city of Omdurman from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.
"Your armed forces and other regular forces and sons of this country that are working alongside the army have today succeeded in forcing the headquarters of the national cooperation for television and radio (a history and love of the Sudanese people) from the terrorist [RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan] Daglo militia and mercenaries from other countries," the military said in a statement.
Over tens of thousands were killed and more than eight million were displaced from their homes due to the conflict, making it the world's largest displacement crisis.
March 11 saw heightened clashes break out between the two groups on multiple fronts in Khartoum. The fighting occurred despite a recent UN Security Council resolution urging both parties to cease hostilities during the month of Ramadan.
"There will not be a ceasefire during Ramadan unless the opposition group leaves civilian homes and facilities," Sudanese armed forces Gen. Yasser Al-Atta said on March 10.
