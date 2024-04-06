Sudanese Army Launches Multi-pronged Offensive to Reclaim Al-Jazirah State
A military covoy inside Al-Jazirah on April 5, 2024
April 5, 2024 (WAD MADANI) – Sudanese army forces launched a multi-pronged offensive to retake control of Al-Jazirah state, a military source revealed on Friday.
The source, a senior officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said troops advanced from Al-Khayari towards Rapid Support Forces (RSF) positions east of Al-Jazirah. Limited operations are also underway on the western and southern fronts, near Al-Manaqil and Sennar, respectively.
According to the source, army forces captured Wad Faqisha and Hafira villages on Thursday without encountering RSF resistance. Local sources reported intermittent clashes east of Wad Madani, near the road connecting Al-Jazirah and Gedaref, on Friday. These clashes likely involved advanced reconnaissance units from both sides.
On the western Al-Manaqil front, where a large army contingent is stationed, the army’s Special Action Forces released a video showcasing a raid targeting an RSF position in a village. Another video showed an army unit conducting a sweep operation in Doha village, west of Sennar. This village, along with others in the area, recently suffered civilian casualties during alleged looting raids by the RSF.
The army’s Air Force also bombed RSF positions in Shabarqa, east of Wad Madani. This forced the RSF to displace residents from their homes, using them as makeshift barracks and cover for vehicles from airstrikes.
These military movements come as part of a broader operation to regain control of Al-Jazirah. Recent visits by army leadership to bordering states included pronouncements of an operation to “liberate” Wad Madani from RSF control.
The RSF seized Wad Madani in December 2023 and then expanded southward towards Sennar. However, they failed to capture the western Al-Manaqil and Al-Qurashi localities, where army forces remain entrenched.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment