RSF Attacks Zaghawa Villages in North Darfur, Raise Fears of Ethnic Clashes
April 6, 2024 (EL FASHER) – At least 15 people are dead following attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias on Zaghawa villages west of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur.
The attacks targeted the villages of Darmaa, Azbani, Karo, Jarof, Hilla Mohamed Ali, and Hilla Abdallah. Many residents fled after their homes were burned. Survivors, some arriving at the overcrowded Zamzam camp for war victims, described the violence.
Mubarak Seneen, a human rights activist in Zamzam camp, told Sudan Tribune: “Since last Thursday, RSF and allied militias launched a massive attack on these villages west of El Fasher. It lasted three days, killing at least 15 and injuring many. Darmaa was completely burned, displacing its residents who arrived here in dire humanitarian conditions.”
The attackers accused villagers of loyalty to the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) led by Minni Minawi. Sudan Tribune could not reach RSF spokespersons for comment.
These attacks on Zaghawa villages, a traditional Minawi stronghold, come days after Minawi declared his forces ready to fight the RSF to defend civilians.
Fears of large-scale ethnic violence between Zaghawa and Arab groups are rising, fueled by escalating tensions between RSF and pro-army movements in North Darfur.
