Supreme Court of Appeal Approves Publishing Report Showing USA is Spying on ANC
In December 2021, Independent Media journalist Thabo Makwakwa got hold of the report but the State Security Minister interdicted him from publishing any details therein.
JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has cleared the way for Independent Media to publish contents of a leaked State Security Agency (SSA) report alleging the United States of America (USA) is collecting information on the African National Congress (ANC).
The minister at the time, Zizi Kodwa, claimed making public the report's contents would threaten National Security but the SCA disagreed.
Supreme Court Judge Taki Makgoka published some snippets of the leaked SAA report in his ruling.
The report reveals that the USA does collect information on infighting and policy formation at Luthuli House.
It goes further saying the information is collected from the USA’s main embassy in Pretoria, which is referred to as the political office.
It says the political office shares this information with the US State Department.
The report adds that the information collected has come from ANC party officials who wittingly or unwittingly shared privileged information with its people.
It also explains how the office uses the information to determine the climate in the ruling party and future political-economic scenarios.
STATE SECURITY AGENCY ARGUMENTS
In its arguments, the SSA said publication of the report could easily be misconstrued.
Moreover, said the SSA, the security of ANC officials could be compromised once it becomes public.
However, Judge Makgoka says the report does not mention the names of ANC officials who allegedly share information with the USA intelligence.
The judge said the SSA failed to show how publication of the report would threaten national security.
Makgoka added there is nothing sensitive contained in the report as most of the information has already been published in local media.
