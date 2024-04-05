International Quds Day: Palestine Solidarity Campaign Renews Calls for SA to Cut Ties With Israel
Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters marched to Parliament on Friday afternoon in support and solidarity with Palestinians.
Pro-Palestine supporters marching in Cape Town on 5 April 2023 to commemorate International Quds Day. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - The Palestine Solidarity Campaign has renewed its call for the South African government to cut all ties with Israel.
This comes as similar marches were held all over the world in commemoration of International Quds Day.
The annual event is held globally on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadaan.
Addressing thousands of supporters in front of Parliament, Palestine Solidarity Campaign's Martin Jansen said South Africa should push for sanctions against Israel from all activities including sports.
"Why is SAFA [South African Football Federation] not leading a campaign at FIFA to have Israel kicked out of FIFA? Why is Israel still accepted to play matches regularly? Yet Russia, not even a week after Russia's invasion, Russia was suspended from all tournaments."
