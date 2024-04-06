UN Delivers First Food Aid to Darfur in Months
Trucks loaded with WFP food aid reach West Darfur on August 3, 2023
April 5, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – The UN World Food Programme (WFP) delivered its first food and nutrition assistance to Darfur in months, reaching 250,000 people facing acute hunger. However, the agency warns of a worsening hunger crisis in Sudan unless aid flows consistently through all possible routes, including cross-border corridors and across conflict lines.
Two convoys from Chad reached North, West, and Central Darfur in late March, marking the reopening of cross-border corridors after months of closure. The temporary halt, combined with ongoing fighting, bureaucratic delays, and security threats, severely hampered humanitarian efforts.
“We urgently need consistent aid deliveries through every possible route,” said Eddie Rowe, WFP Representative and Country Director in Sudan. He fears unprecedented levels of starvation and malnutrition during the upcoming lean season, which starts in a few weeks.
While food distributions are underway in West and Central Darfur, WFP lacks clarity on the next shipment via the crucial Chad-West Darfur route. Last year, WFP relied heavily on this corridor to support 1 million people.
North Darfur also received its first aid delivery in six months, with shipments arriving from both Chad and Port Sudan. However, fierce fighting and delays by warring parties are hindering distribution efforts.
“Security guarantees are crucial to reach people desperately in need,” emphasized Rowe. He stressed the importance of cross-border operations from Chad, as some children are already dying from malnutrition. All corridors, especially the one from Chad to West Darfur, must remain open to address alarming hunger levels.
With 18 million people facing acute hunger nationwide and 1.7 million in Darfur at emergency levels, WFP urges all parties involved in the conflict to prioritize the flow of humanitarian aid and prevent further catastrophe.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment