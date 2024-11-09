Ansar Allah Vows Retaliation After US-UK Aggression on Yemen's Sanaa
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Nov 2024 23:45
American and British aircraft launched 3 airstrikes on Sanaa, with Ansar Allah confirming that retaliation is coming.
US-British aggression targeted Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, with three airstrikes hitting the neighborhoods of al-Nahdayn and al-Hafa in the southern and eastern parts of the city.
The attacks came just one day after Yemen’s military struck the al-Naqab military base in occupied Palestine with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile.
In response, Hizam al-Assad of the Ansar Allah political bureau stated that the aggression would only strengthen Yemen’s determination to continue supporting Gaza and Lebanon, warning that retaliation is coming.
Yemen's unwavering support for Palestine and Lebanon was further emphasized during Friday’s mass rallies, and Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made it clear that neither US President Joe Biden nor former President and now President-elect Donald Trump could halt Yemen’s military operations in support of Gaza, with further intensification planned.
Yemen deals heavy blows to 'Israel's' Nevatim base; new MQ-9 reaper
Yesterday, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a major military operation, targeting the Nevatim airbase in the al-Naqab region of southern occupied Palestine as part of their fifth phase of escalation against the Israeli occupation.
Speaking at the million-man march in Sabeen Square, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the operation was "executed with a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine 2, which reached its target."
Saree also reported that the Yemeni air defenses downed a US MQ-9 drone earlier this morning as it was conducting hostile operations in the Yemeni airspace over the al-Jawf province.
This brings the total number of US MQ-9 drones downed by Yemeni air defenses to 12 as part of the Promised Victory and Holy Jihad battle, according to Brigadier General Saree.
He affirmed that "Yemen remains committed to supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples by upholding the maritime blockade on the enemy [Israeli occupation] and through supportive military operations."
Saree added that "operations will not cease until the aggression ends, the blockade on Gaza is lifted, and the attacks on Lebanon stop."
