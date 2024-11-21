We Challenged US Navy, USS Abraham Lincoln Fled: Sayyed al-Houthi
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Nov 2024
The Yemeni Ansar Allah's leader reaffirms Yemen's support for Gaza's Resistance, denounces Arab leaders' inaction, and condemns the US and "Israel" for their genocidal actions and plans to control the Middle East.
The leader of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, confirmed on Thursday that Yemen will not back down from its position in supporting the Resistance in Gaza and will continue its operations at sea to prevent Israeli navigation or vessels heading to the ports of occupation from passing
In his speech regarding the latest developments of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as regional and international updates, Sayyed al-Houthi stated, "Yemen has challenged America with its warships and fleets at sea after it declared aggression against us, and Yemen has stood firm and never retreated from its position."
He explained that "Yemen targeted America's aircraft carriers, which terrorize many countries, regimes, and governments, using them to intimidate those who compete with it internationally."
Exhibiting utmost defiance, he asserted that "Yemen targeted the aircraft carriers, starting with the USS Eisenhower, which fled the Red Sea defeated, humiliated, and expelled."
Sayyed al-Houthi added, "With the announcement of the US Navy's retreat, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is now fleeing from the Arabian Sea after coming under attack, and the decision was made for it to return to where it came from and escape."
He emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations at sea to prevent Israeli shipping from the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Arabian Sea, and up to the Indian Ocean.
Sayyed al-Houthi announced that Yemen's operations in support of the Resistance in Gaza have continued this week with missile and drone strikes targeting occupied Palestine to hit Israeli occupation forces, stressing that Yemen will continue to support Gaza because the battle is ongoing.
He called on the Yemeni people to take part in a million-strong demonstration tomorrow Friday in al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sanaa, as well as in other provinces and districts to support Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon.
US, 'Israel' eyeing new Middle East
Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that "Washington's use of the veto against the draft resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza reflects its barbarism, brutality, and complicity in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon," sarcastically highlighting how "America is the one who talks the most about peace, and yet it is the one who commits the most crimes and wars of extermination in the world and is the occupation's partner in crime."
He further said that the "decisions that aim to stop the genocide against the Palestinian people are unacceptable to the Americans, who pursue an aggressive approach toward Arabs and Muslims."
The Yemeni Resistance leader also denounced the Arab leaders' responses as ineffective, highlighting that "summits and statements from Arab and Muslim leaders are futile," reiterating that the US is a primary partner in "Israel's" crimes across the region, including in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt.
Additionally, Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out that the repeated Israeli talk about Palestine, the rest of the Levant, Egypt, parts of Saudi Arabia, and Iraq is only intended to control and occupy these regions, adding that "the American and Israeli statements about changing the face of the Middle East aim to control everyone in a way that serves the interests of both sides."
'Israel' is ethnically cleansing Palestinians
Regarding the Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the Israeli occupation seeks to exterminate the Palestinians by all means, including starvation, targeting medical services, and blocking the entry of medications.
He further accused the Israeli occupation of systematically targeting hospitals, obstructing the entry of medical supplies, and forming gangs to loot the limited aid that managed to arrive.
"The Israeli enemy treats hospitals as primary military targets, aiming to kill as many Palestinians as possible," he asserted.
Ansar Allah's leader also accused Western nations, such as France, Germany, and the UK, of supporting the Israeli occupation's genocide in Gaza, stating that the genocide is "not just Israeli but also American-backed."
Arab responsibility and the need for resistance
Sayyed al-Houthi further praised the Resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, stressing that "the fighters from Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen have chosen the right and wise path. The ummah [nation] must encourage following this direction, which preserves it from loss and exhaustion."
He clarified that "alternative paths to the Resistance approach are either surrender or exploitation by the enemy, along with the draining of resources and fighting the Americans, as some are doing."
He also praised the fighters in Gaza, particularly the al-Qassam Brigades, al-Quds Brigades, and other factions that continue to resist the Israeli enemy. He noted that the al-Qassam Brigades had carried out 24 operations this week, describing them as "heroic, significant, and honorable."
Furthermore, he commended Hezbollah’s steadfastness in Lebanon, emphasizing that "what Hezbollah is achieving today is great, as it stands strong in the face of unprecedented aggression against Lebanon."
He recalled that before the establishment of Hezbollah, the Israeli occupation invaded Lebanon and reached Beirut within seven days, but Israeli occupation forces have been attempting to capture the border villages near Palestine for two months now, he maintained, yet they are always met with heroic resistance and considerable difficulties.
He added that "Hezbollah operates very effectively; its fighters engage with the Israeli enemy at close range, driving them out and inflicting damage, while also bombarding the settlements. Rocket attacks have even reached the occupied city of Yafa, putting the Israeli enemy in a state of constant fear."
Sayyed al-Houthi mentioned that "millions of Israelis are fleeing to shelters day and night, with sirens almost never ceasing."
Regarding the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, he noted that they carried out 18 operations against the Israeli occupation this week, demonstrating a significant escalation and momentum.
Arab action not up to the responsibility
Commenting on the Arab stance toward Israeli aggression, Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted that "the Arab responses in previous phases were not aligned with the level of responsibility, challenges, or dangers at hand. They lacked a clear vision."
He observed that "Arab actions against the enemy were typically reactive, short-lived, and uncoordinated, ending in failure, only to be revived sporadically without planning or support."
He concluded by saying, "The Israeli enemy now speaks confidently, claiming that the Americans will hand the West Bank and Gaza over to it," adding that "the person Trump appointed as his ambassador to the Israeli enemy does not believe in the existence of the West Bank or Gaza."
