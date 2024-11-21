Araghchi to Al Mayadeen: EU Move Contradicts Tehran Efforts with IAEA
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Nov 2024 22:11
Speaking to Al Mayadeen, the Iranian FM says Iran has vowed immediate and decisive action in response to a European-backed resolution at the IAEA, warning that pressure will not deter its cooperation with the agency.
In an interview for Al Mayadeen, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi discussed, from Tehran, several key topics regarding the unfolding events in West Asia, Iran's anticipated retaliation Operation True Promise III, and his latest diplomatic visits to the region.
During the interview, Aragchi underlined the critical need for regional unity and consultations as tensions escalate due to what he described as the "Zionist entity's aggressions," stressing that the ongoing war on Gaza and broader Israeli policies could destabilize the entire region.
"The region is experiencing unique circumstances, with ongoing aggressions by the Zionist entity," he said, warning of "the possibility of the war expanding and affecting all countries in the region."
Araghchi detailed Iran’s extensive diplomatic efforts, including shuttle diplomacy and hosting key regional leaders. He noted that Iran's President recently received the Syrian and Qatari foreign ministers, alongside a Russian delegation, reflecting the shared concerns of regional states over "Israel's" policies.
Regional unity against aggression
The top Iranian diplomat pointed to a growing consensus among regional nations to confront the Israeli occupation's actions. He referred to the aftermath of Iran's True Promise II operation, which, he said, highlighted the region's solidarity.
"We saw solidarity after the Islamic Republic of Iran executed the True Promise II operation, and I believe regional nations have become more aware and vigilant in the face of Zionist crimes," he explained.
"The Resistance will emerge victorious," the Foreign Minister asserted, as "this entity has become an outcast, and the countries of the region have begun to acknowledge the mistake of normalizing relations with it."
Araghchi accused Western nations, particularly the United States, of enabling the Israeli occupation in its aggression by providing "a carte blanche and green light" for its actions, including its genocide in Gaza and its war on Lebanon.
"Over the past 13 months of the ongoing war in Gaza and since the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, this entity has not hesitated to commit any crime, violating all laws, international treaties, and humanitarian principles," Aragchi stressed.
Retaliation against 'Israel'
Araghchi confirmed that Iran would retaliate against recent Israeli actions, although the timing and nature of the response remain strategic. "Retaliation against the Zionist entity’s aggression is inevitable, but the timing, circumstances, and method depend on suitable conditions."
"Operation True Promise III will proceed as pledged," he asserted.
Aragchi underlined that while "the Zionist entity has sought to provoke Iran and drag it into a regional war" over the past months, Iran has "monitored developments in the region with exceptional precision and tact" and has "acted wisely to avoid falling into the Zionist entity's trap."
Moreover, he maintained that "Israel" still chose to initiate an attack against Tehran, making retaliation by Iran inevitable, however, the response will be neither delayed nor hastened, and the Islamic Republic will respond "legally and in accordance with international law."
As for claims that "Israel" might target Iranian nuclear facilities, Araghchi dismissed allegations about the vulnerability of Iran’s nuclear facilities, emphasizing the strength of the country’s air defense systems and warning "Israel" against any such attacks.
The Iranian FM said, "Attacking our nuclear facilities would be a grave mistake," given that Tehran has made it clear that "if the Zionist entity targets our nuclear facilities, we will respond in kind."
In this context, Araghchi noted, "I doubt they would resort to such a reckless act because they are well aware of our reaction."
Commitment to the Resistance
The Iranian Foreign Minister reaffirmed his country's unwavering support for the Resistance, describing it as more than a political or military structure but an ideology deeply rooted in the region. He cited the martyrdom of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine as a pivotal moment, given that his visit to Beirut, Lebanon, came after his martyrdom, emphasizing that such losses would only strengthen Hezbollah's resolve.
"The Zionist entity’s attacks on Lebanon stem from its aggressive and expansionist nature," he said. "Hezbollah rebuilds itself and returns with even greater resolve for resistance."
He dismissed Western media claims that Iran had abandoned Hezbollah, describing them as part of their "psychological warfare".
"I believe the Resistance in Lebanon operates as an independent entity with substantial popular support," said the Iranian Minister, emphasizing Iran's role as a supportive ally rather than a controlling force. "We are merely a backing party—a country that believes in the resistance and struggles of peoples."
He highlighted Hezbollah's significant involvement in Lebanon's political, social, and cultural spheres, expressing confidence in its resilience.
Hezbollah will regain its strength and position, achieving even greater prominence in Lebanon and the region, asserted the Foreign Minister.
"The Zionist entity believes it can eliminate the Resistance by targeting its leaders and symbols, but the Islamic Republic has played a significant role in nurturing and strengthening this ideology," said Aragchi, before explaining that this is why "Israel" considers "Iran its primary enemy in the region."
He also stressed that at this point, this ideological foundation has become deeply rooted in the region and that at its core, this ideology opposes "Israel" and its criminal tendencies.
Ceasefire initiatives and broader efforts
Addressing US-led initiatives for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, Araghchi confirmed that Lebanon’s political leaders, including Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, have been engaged in active negotiations.
While Iran remains in close contact with Lebanese officials, Araghchi stressed that any decisions and advancements made in the negotiations are purely the result of Lebanon's decisions.
"These negotiations were serious and fundamental," the Minister said, adding that Lebanon's response has been communicated to the Americans, and now an announcement on whether the initiative will be accepted or rejected os awaited.
In that regard, Araghchi had earlier stressed that the primary goal of his visit to Beirut was "to declare our unwavering support for the Resistance, as we have always stood by them and will continue to do so under these circumstances."
Efforts for a Gaza ceasefire, however, face significant hurdles. “The Zionist entity is not serious about reaching a ceasefire with Hamas because such an agreement would represent a major failure for its government,” he explained, calling for stronger international pressure to halt "Israel’s genocidal actions."
Araghchi concluded this point by urging the international community to intensify efforts to stop the violence in Gaza and prevent further destabilization in the region.
IAEA and European proposal against Iran
Araghchi confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the Islamic Republic will take the appropriate response to the European move, which he described as "unprofessional", referring to the draft resolution presented against his country at the International Atomic Energy Agency. He stressed that this "will lead us into a complex path."
Araghchi warned that "pressure will not lead to the desired outcome and will not deter Iran from its decision to cooperate positively with the agency," adding, "We have a real will to cooperate with the agency and resolve outstanding issues, but the European move contradicts this direction."
He announced through Al Mayadeen that "Tehran is trying to find common ground to resolve the ongoing issues," noting that the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, "was optimistic and welcomed this approach."
Araghchi explained that "the purpose of Grossi's invitation to Tehran was to open a new page of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency," pointing out that "the visit was political."
Yesterday, Al Mayadeen obtained a draft version of the resolution presented by France, Britain, Germany, and the United States against Iran. The seven clauses in the final version of this draft reflect that the Western countries aim, through this resolution, to reinstate the 2015 nuclear agreement, from which the United States withdrew.
In response, Iran vowed immediate and decisive retaliation if the resolution is approved, confirming that the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency "is ready to implement the decision upon its adoption."
On his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said that Iran would respond in a definitive and immediate manner if the resolution is passed.
The official asserted that Western countries should not use international organizations as a political tool.
Meanwhile, Iranian sources emphasized to Al Mayadeen that Tehran "will respond immediately in the nuclear field if the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency issues a statement against it."
No comments:
Post a Comment