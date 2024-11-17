Russia Sends Military Instructors to Equatorial Guinea – Reports
November 15, 2024
Russia has reportedly sent up to 200 troops to Equatorial Guinea to protect the presidency, as it continues to expand its presence in Africa.
Media reports say that the Russians are training elite guards in the country’s two main cities – the capital Malabo and Bata.
Reports of Russian troops deployed in the country first surfaced in August.
Russia, which has been seeking to gain more influence in Africa, has in recent years sent thousands of mercenaries to West and Central Africa to protect military regimes and help them fight insurgents.
The Reuters news agency quoted sources saying that between 100 and 200 Russians were estimated to have arrived in the past two months.
It said some were likely to be part of the Corps Africa, a paramilitary force previously known as Wagner before being renamed and officially coming under Russian military control.
There have been other reports of sightings of the mercenaries in both Malabo and Bata, also indicating that they were there to protect the president and his family.
The tiny country with a population of 1.7 million is led by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the world’s longest-serving president who has been in power since 1979.
His son, Teodoro Obiang Mangue, who is known for his lavish lifestyle, is the country’s vice-president.
He has been at the centre of scandals around the world, and has been the subject of criminal charges and sanctions.
—BBC
