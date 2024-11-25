UN Official Seeks Increased Aid Funding as Sudan’s Crisis Deepens
UN top Humanitarian Tom Fitcher discusses with Sudanese officials the needs of IDPs camps on November 24, 2024
November 24, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – The UN’s top humanitarian official urged increased funding for Sudan’s 2025 humanitarian response plan during a visit to the country on Sunday.
UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, on his first visit to Sudan since taking office, met with officials in Port Sudan to highlight the dire situation.
“We will work and cooperate with the government of Sudan to contribute to increasing funding for the 2025 humanitarian response plan,” Fletcher said, according to Sudan’s news agency SUNA.
Fletcher’ visit aims to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground and gather firsthand accounts from affected and displaced populations.
Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Mona Nur al-Daim said donor funding this year has fallen short of needs, with Sudan facing its worst humanitarian crisis ever.
Al-Daim called for increased aid to address the needs of those displaced by the fighting.
The UN’s humanitarian response plan for Sudan this year received $1.52 billion (%57) out of a requested $2.7 billion. The UN is expected to announce its 2025 plan in early December.
Al-Daim also called on the international community to condemn atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). She and Griffiths discussed the situation of civilians in RSF-controlled areas, including violations related to food, medical care, water, and freedom of movement.
Al-Daim also requested UN facilitation for entry visas, movement permits, and customs exemptions.
According to a June 27 food security report, 25.6 million Sudanese suffer from severe hunger, including 755,000 facing famine.
