Russian Troops Liberate DPR's Leninskoye, Makarovka
Russian army hits Ukrainian energy facilities
© Alexander Reka/TASS
MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the communities of Leninskoye and Makarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Leninskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of successful offensive operations… Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in successful active operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov Region
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Kharkov direction on formations of foreign mercenaries, manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 122nd and 125th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Veliky Burluk, Maliye Prokhody and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 70 personnel, four 152mm D-20 howitzers and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 440 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 67th mechanized and 109th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Kirovsk, Terny and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 28th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 440 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles, a Partizan multiple rocket launcher, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 625 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 625 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 54th and 110th mechanized, 46th and 77th airmobile brigades near the settlements of Slavyansk, Seversk, Dachnoye, Andreyevka, Dobrovolye and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost as many as 625 personnel, three motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 370 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled four Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted more than 370 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 42nd and 117th mechanized, 68th, 71st and 152nd jaeger and 35th marine infantry brigades near the settlements of Petrovka, Dyleyevka, Selidovo, Ilyinka, Novogrodovka and Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 370 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, five armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 113th, 117th and 129th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Razliv and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost as many as 140 personnel, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and two 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 110 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 118th mechanized, 124th and 129th territorial defense and 3rd National Guard brigades near the settlements of Orekhov and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Mikhailovka and Kamyshany in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 110 personnel, three motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, it specified.
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure, military airfield over day
Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure and a military airfield over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure sites used to provide for the Ukrainian army’s operations, infrastructure of a military airfield, production workshops and storage facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles and also amassed enemy manpower and military equipment in 165 areas," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses destroy 102 Ukrainian UAVs, four HIMARS rockets over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 102 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 102 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 648 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 35,960 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 surface-to-air missile systems, 19,343 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,489 multiple rocket launchers, 17,972 field artillery guns and mortars and 28,437 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
