Hezbollah Targets Settlement North of Gaza, Goes All-out in Operations
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Military Media
24 Nov 2024 18:28
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carries out dozens of operations targeting the Israeli occupation forces all throughout occupied Palestine, reaching a base 170km away from
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah launched a series of intensified military operations targeting Israeli settlements, military sites, and strategic installations on Sunday, achieving precise hits in multiple locations, with the strikes including the use of advanced attack drones and complex combined assaults.
Hezbollah underlined that the operations were in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, and in solidarity with their noble and courageous resistance, as well as in defense of Lebanon and its people
Aerial and precision strikes
For the first time, the Resistance deployed a squadron of loitering drones to target the Asdod Naval Base, located 150 kilometers from the Lebanese-Palestinian border. The operation achieved pinpoint accuracy, striking its intended targets.
Similarly, drones struck a newly established Israeli military command room in the Metula settlement, hitting their targets with precision. A complex operation minutes earlier targeted a military site in Tel Aviv with a combination of precision-guided rockets, and drones.
Strikes on settlements, military bases
The campaign extended to settlements near the northern border area, with dozens of rocket barrages striking key locations:
Kfar Blum was targeted twice—once at noon and another less than two hours later. The settlements of Maalot-Tarshiha, Hatzor HaGlilit, Kiryat Shmona, and Amir also sustained rocket strikes, with Kiryat Shmona hit twice during the morning.
The settlement of Dishon, a known artillery site, was also hit, with the settlements of Kerem Ben Zimra, Safad, Sa'sa', Meron, and Yesod HaMa’ala being hit in coordinated operations throughout the day.
Strategic military sites
The Islamic Resistance also hit several critical Israeli military installations:
Hezbollah attacked the Biriya Base, the primary northern air defense and missile command center, as well as Glilot Base, the headquarters of Unit 8200 near Tel Aviv.
Dado Base, the northern region command headquarters, and Mishar Base, the main intelligence hub for the northern region, were hit with rocket barrages, with the Zevulun Military Industries Base, north of Haifa, also sustaining numerous hits.
Moreover, the Resistance carried out a defensive operation in the western Bekaa Valley, wherein its fighters intercepted and forced an Israeli Hermes 450 drone to retreat using an advanced surface-to-air missile.
The Resistance demonstrated its ability to target strategic sites deep within Israeli territory. On Friday, the Palmachim Base, a key Israeli Air Force installation south of Tel Aviv, was struck with precision-guided rockets. The base houses unmanned aerial vehicles, military helicopters, and advanced missile defense systems.
Multiple operations in Khiam
The Resistance repeatedly targeted Israeli military gatherings east of Khiam, launching five separate attacks throughout the day. The strikes at 8:45 AM, 1:30 PM, 1:45 PM, 3:20 PM, 7:15 PM, and 11:45 PM inflicted significant damage on enemy forces.
The Resistance has combined advanced drone technology, precision-guided rockets, and coordinated strikes, marking a significant escalation against the Israeli occupation, not only in quantity but the quality of operations, as well as the scope of operations as Hezbollah struck deep within occupied Palestine several times. The unprecedented aerial operations and deep strikes reflect a clear warning that all Israeli positions, whether near or far, remain within the Resistance’s reach.
Operations overview
- On Friday, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Palmachim Airbase, a critical Israeli Air Force installation south of the city of Tel Aviv, with precision-guided rockets, achieving their objectives.
- In the western Bekaa Valley, the Islamic Resistance fighters intercepted and forced an Israeli Hermes 450 drone to retreat using a surface-to-air missile.
- At 12:05 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Kfar Blum with a barrage of rockets.
- At 6:30 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a complex operation targeting a military site in the city of Tel Aviv with a combination of precision-guided rockets and a swarm of one-way attack drones, achieving their objectives.
- At 7:00 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters carried out an aerial attack using a squadron of loitering drones on a newly established Israeli command room in the settlement of Metula, hitting their targets accurately.
- At 7:30 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Metula with a barrage of rockets.
- At 8:45 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli soldiers east of the city of Khiam with a barrage of rockets.
- At 9:00 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack for the first time on the Ashdod Naval Base, located 150 kilometers from the Lebanese-Palestinian border area, using a swarm of one-way attack drones.
- At 9:10 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Maalot-Tarshiha with a barrage of rockets.
- At 9:10 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Hatzor HaGlilit with a barrage of rockets.
- At 10:30 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a barrage of rockets.
- At 11:00 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona for the second time with a barrage of rockets.
- At 11:30 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Manara with a barrage of rockets.
- At 11:30 AM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Israeli artillery positions in the settlement of Dishon, which were used to attack Lebanese villages, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 12:05 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Kerem Ben Zimra with a barrage of rockets.
- At 12:10 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the city of Safad with a barrage of rockets.
- At 12:10 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Biriya Base, the primary northern air defense and missile command center, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 12:45 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the military barracks in the settlement of Dovev with a barrage of rockets.
- At 1:00 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Glilot Base, the headquarters of Unit 8200 in the city of Tel Aviv, with a barrage of precision-guided rockets.
- At 1:10 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Shraga Base, the administrative headquarters for the Golani Brigade north of the city of Akka, with a barrage of precision-guided rockets.
- At 1:10 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Yiron with a barrage of rockets.
-At 1:30 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli soldiers east of the city of Khiam for the second time with a barrage of rockets.
- At 1:40 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Kfar Blum for the second time with a barrage of rockets.
- At 1:40 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Amir with a barrage of rockets.
- At 1:50 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Sa’sa' with a barrage of rockets.
- At 2:18 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Meron with a barrage of rockets.
- At 2:30 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Dado Base, the northern region command headquarters, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 2:30 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Mishar Base, the main intelligence hub for the northern region, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 3:00 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the 100th Camp, a ground forces training base near the settlement of Ayelit HaShahar, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 3:15 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Yesod HaMa’ala with a barrage of rockets.
- At 3:20 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli soldiers east of the city of Khiam for the fourth time with a barrage of rockets.
- At 3:20 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Israeli artillery positions northeast of the settlement of Gatton, which were used to attack Lebanese villages, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 3:30 PM, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Zevulun Military Industries Base north of the city of Haifa with a barrage of rockets.
- At 3:30 PM, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Zevulun military industrial base, located north of the occupied city of Haifa, with a rocket salvo.
- At 4:00 PM, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli infantry unit west of the site, using an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) strike, resulting in casualties among the soldiers, both dead and wounded.
- At 4:30 PM, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of the town of al-Bayyadah, using an ATGM, destroying it and causing fatalities and injuries to the crew.
- At 4:30 PM, a one-way attack drone targeted an assembly point of Israeli occupation in the southern section of the city of Khiam, dealing precise hits to the intended targets.
- At 4:30 PM, a one-way attack drone targeted an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the town of Chamaa, dealing precise hits to the intended targets.
- At 4:45 PM, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted three Merkava tanks using ATGMs on the eastern outskirts of al-Bayyadah, leading to their destruction and casualties among the crew.
- At 4:45 PM, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a Merkava tank with an ATGM on al-Lubya Hill, on the western outskirts of the town of Deir Mimas, resulting in its destruction and casualties among the crew.
- At 5:15 PM, as a Merkava tank attempted to advance to retrieve a destroyed tank on the eastern outskirts of the town of al-Bayyadah, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with an ATGM, resulting in its destruction and casualties among the crew, both dead and wounded.
- At 6:05 PM, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Shtula settlement.
- At 6:30 PM, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces at the intersection of Deir Mimas and Kafr Kila with a salvo of rockets.
- At 6:30 PM, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces on the southeastern outskirts of the town of Deir Mimas with a salvo of rockets.
- At 7:15 PM, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces in eastern Khiam.
- At 8:00 PM, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Avivim Barracks, targeting Israeli occupation forces positioned at the site.
- At 8:00 PM, a salvo of rockets was fired at Israeli occupation forces positioned between Deir Meimas and Kfar Kilain southern Lebanon.
- At 8:15 PM, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Avivim settlement.
- At 10:00 PM, an Israeli rescue force attempted to advance toward the destroyed Israeli Merkava tank in western Deir Meimas, hoping to pull the armored vehicle back. However, Hezbollah fighters had monitored the movement of the force, firing a salvo of rockets at the rescue force.
- At 11:45 PM, the sixth salvo of rockets was fired at Israeli occupation forces positioned in the eastern section of the city of Khiam.
