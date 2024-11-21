Hezbollah Rockets Reach Beyond Tel Aviv; Strike 2 Bases for First Time
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
21 Nov 2024 12:08
As "Israel's" war on Lebanon persists, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues to bomb Israeli military targets, hitting IOF groupings on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Khiam, at least ten times.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced on Thursday a series of 29 operations against Israeli military targets, repelling ongoing Israeli attempts to advance into southern Lebanese towns and villages.
The operations saw Hezbollah launching rocket and drone strikes at groupings of Israeli occupation forces in southern Lebanese towns and military bases in occupied territory. They also witnessed the Resistance intercepting an Israeli Hermes 900 drone in the western sector's airspace with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat from Lebanese airspace.
The Islamic Resistance commenced its operations at 6:00 am with an aerial attack with a swarm of one-way drones targeting the Haifa Naval Base (housing missile boats and submarines, located 35 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border), north of occupied Haifa.
The group said its fighters targeted at 7:30 am a grouping of Israeli forces, east of the town of Khiam, with a barrage of rockets.
An hour later, Hezbollah fighters launched two separate rocket attacks targeting groupings of Israeli occupation troops north of the Israeli Kfar Yuval settlement and east of the southern Lebanese town of Khiam.
At noon, Resistance fighters targeted, for the first time, the Hatzor Airbase (a major air wing with reconnaissance and combat squadrons) 150 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, east of occupied Isdud.
Later, Hezbollah said it targeted, also for the first time, the Israeli Early Warning Post (a key intelligence collection center for the Golan Division 210) on Mount Hermon in the occupied Syrian Golan.
The Islamic Resistance reiterated in its statements that its operations are "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in solidarity with their honorable and courageous Resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people."
Thursday, November 21
Among the operations announced today, two were conducted yesterday, Wednesday:
- At 04:00 and 4:25 pm, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack with a swarm of precision-guided drones targeting a grouping of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona, hitting their targets accurately.
Remaining operations announced and conducted today:
- At 6:00 am, Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack with a swarm of one-way drones on the Haifa Naval Base (housing missile boats and submarines, located 35 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border), north of occupied Haifa, successfully hitting their targets with precision.
- At 6:30 am, Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack on a grouping of Israeli forces on the eastern outskirts of Khiam, achieving precise hits.
- At 7:30 am, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces, east of the town of Khiam, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 8:30 am, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces at the al-Ajlah Hill site, north of the Kfar Yuval settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 8:30 am, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces at the al-Amra Gate, south of the town of Khiam, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 11:10 am, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, for the second time, a grouping of Israeli forces, east of the town of Khiam, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 11:45 am, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Shraga base (administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade), north of the occupied city of Akka, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 12:00 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, for the first time, the Hatzor Airbase (a major air wing with reconnaissance and combat squadrons) 150 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, east of occupied Isdud, with a barrage of high-end rockets.
- At 1:00 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, for the third time, a grouping of Israeli forces on the eastern outskirts of Khiam with a barrage of rockets.
- At 1:15 pm, the Resistance targeted, for the first time, the Israeli Early Warning Post (a key intelligence collection center for the Golan Division 210) on Mount Hermon in the occupied Syrian Golan with a barrage of rockets.
- At 1:20 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters intercepted an Israeli Hermes 900 drone in the western sector's airspace with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat from Lebanese airspace.
- At 1:45 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, for the second time, the Shraga base north of occupied Akka, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 1:45 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, for the fourth time, a grouping of Israeli forces at the eastern outskirts of Khiam with a barrage of rockets.
- At 03:15 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping at the southern outskirts of the town of Khiam.
- At 03:15 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army gathering in the settlement of Metulla.
- At 03:30 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army gathering at the Ein Zeitim base.
- At 04:00 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack with a swarm of precision-guided drones targeting an Israeli enemy army gathering at the eastern outskirts of the town of Khiam, for the fifth time, hitting their targets accurately.
- At 04:00 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping in Wadi al-Asafir, south of the town of Khiam.
- At 04:15 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping at the eastern outskirts of the town of Khiam, for the sixth time.
- At 04:25 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping at the eastern outskirts of the town of Khiam, for the seventh time.
- At 04:25 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched artillery shells targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping at the eastern outskirts of the town of Khiam, for the eighth time.
- At 06:00 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping in the settlement of al-Manara.
- At 06:00 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping in the settlement of Yir'oun.
- At 07:00 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack with a swarm of precision-guided drones targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping in the town of Chama, hitting their targets accurately.
- At 07:00 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack with a swarm of precision-guided drones targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping in the town of Yaroun, hitting their targets accurately.
- At 08:30 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping at the eastern outskirts of the town of Khiam, for the ninth time.
- At 10:10 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched a rocket salvo targeting an Israeli enemy army grouping at the eastern outskirts of the town of Khiam, for the tenth time.
Operations Room publishes details of Tayr Harfa confrontations
In a related context, the Islamic Resistance's Operations Room issued an update to a statement issued on Wednesday regarding Hezbollah fighters' confrontation with an Israeli force in the town of Tayr Harfa and the destruction of an armored vehicle.
The Operations Room said that the fighters monitored the infiltration of an Israeli force into a house located on the western side of the town of Tayr Harfa.
The fighters opened fire on the house, where the force had taken cover, using medium-range machine guns and other unnamed weapons, causing parts of the structure to collapse on the infiltrating force, the statement indicated.
Later, another Israeli force, supported by an armored vehicle, attempted to advance to evacuate the casualties. However, the statement confirmed that the armored vehicle was targeted with unnamed weapons, resulting in its destruction.
Islamic Resistance fighters resumed sweeping the targeted area with machine guns as detailed in Statement No. 17, issued at 7:00 pm, on November 20.
Hours after the incident, the Israeli military acknowledged four fatalities and several injuries, the statement said, noting that Israeli media reported that six soldiers were killed in the ambush.
Among the killed were an officer and a soldier from the 13th Battalion (Golani), a soldier from the Maglan unit, and an archaeologist accompanying the force under the brigade commander's supervision to "survey the area," as announced by the Israeli occupation military, the Operations Room emphasized.
Amid Hezbollah rocket fire, 'Israel' unable to fulfill main goal
"Israel" has failed to eliminate Hezbollah’s short-range rockets, which continue to target northern occupied Palestine, hampering Israeli attempts to secure the region and allow settlers to return to their settlements, US officials indicated as reported by The New York Times.
The report notes that as long as the rocket attacks persist, "Israel's" attempted invasion of Lebanon cannot achieve its primary objective of securing northern "Israel".
The report further highlights that this ongoing threat has increased pressure on the Israeli occupation government to consider a ceasefire or at least temporarily halt the war on Lebanon.
Additionally, US officials, cited in the report, mention that Hezbollah has not yet fully deployed an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 of its fighters, raising concerns that the Resistance may be preparing for a prolonged war of attrition, particularly in South Lebanon.
In light of these developments, The New York Times report indicates that US intelligence agencies assess that a ceasefire agreement is the most viable option for allowing Israeli settlers to return to their settlements close to the Lebanese border.
