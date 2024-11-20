Sheikh Qassem: Negotiations Eye Full Ceasefire, Cementing Sovereignty
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Nov 2024 17:55
Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem reaffirms Hezbollah’s commitment to both national defense and political cooperation to build and protect the country.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem in an address on November 20, 2024 (Al Mayadeen)
When the capital is under the attack of the Israeli enemy, "the response has to be in the heart of Tel Aviv," said Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.
In a speech today, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed multiple points about the ongoing Israeli occupation war on Lebanon.
Sheikh Qassem asserted that the Resistance will continue its operations against the Israeli occupation forces breaching Lebanese sovereignty while also discussing the the Islamic Resistance's position on the ongoing negotiations.
Victory through the battlefield
Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the failure of "Israel" to meet its military objectives is a clear indicator of Hezbollah’s victory.
He explained, "When the enemy fails to achieve its [set] goals, this means we have achieved victory." He also reflected on the importance of battlefield outcomes, noting that "the battlefield has the final say, from which results are derived."
Furthermore, he made it clear that Hezbollah will not tolerate attacks on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, asserting, "When the [Lebanese] capital comes under attack by the Israeli enemy, the response must be in the heart of Tel Aviv."
Reiterating the Tel Aviv for Beirut equation, established previously by the former Secretary-General, martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, he vowed, "We can never leave the capital under the strikes of the Israeli enemy, and it will surely pay the price from the center of Tel Aviv."
"The enemy must understand that matters will not be left hanging when it attacks the capital Beirut," Sheikh Qassem added.
On the frontlines, the Secretary-General discussed the ongoing operations carried out by Hezbollah across the southern Lebanese border, stating, "We expected the operations on the villages on the forward edge [against the Israeli occupation forces] to last 15 days, but it has lasted a lot longer due to the resistance and resilience of the people of might."
He then gave a brief explanation that would be evident for any military analyst, saying, "The Resistance does not operate the same way as an army does," emphasizing that "its task is not to prevent the enemy’s advance, but to resist it wherever it advances."
Sheikh Qassem further underlined, "It is not important to say the enemy entered this or that village, but how many of them were killed today and where the fighters engaged in confrontations with them."
He added, "In the end, the land is ours and the fighters are our youth, and the enemy will pay the price in the places it has been lured into."
Hezbollah between battlefield and negotiations
While Hezbollah remains committed to resistance on the battlefield, Sheikh Qassem outlined Hezbollah's approach to negotiations, underscoring that they operate in parallel to military actions.
He explained, "We are operating along two paths: the battlefield and negotiations, and we shall not suspend the battlefield awaiting the negotiations' results."
He also highlighted that the negotiations do not come under pressure from "Israel’s" military actions, stating, "Our negotiations are not held under [Israeli] fire, because Israel is under fire as well."
Sheikh Qassem clarified the conditions for any negotiations, adding, "Let it be known that our negotiations are under the umbrella of a complete cessation of aggression and preserving Lebanese sovereignty."
'Israel' can't achieve diplomatically what it fails to secure militarily
The Hezbollah Secretary-General further expressed confidence in the Resistance’s strength, rejecting any attempts by "Israel" to use diplomacy to bypass battlefield failure.
Sheikh Qassem confirmed that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon "received the proposal that is undergoing negotiations," affirming that the Resistance "studied it" and expressed its "observations and remarks on it," without going into any further details.
He remarked, "The occupation expected that it could achieve through the agreement what it failed to achieve on the battlefield, and this is not possible."
"Israel cannot defeat us and impose its conditions on us," he asserted.
Support for Gaza amid global silence honorable
Sheikh Qassem reiterated Hezbollah’s unwavering support for Gaza, a sentiment shared with other regional allies while criticizing the international community's indifference and deafening silence.
He said, "We are honored to be among the few who support Gaza, alongside Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, while the entire world is just watching."
Significantly, Sheikh Qassem also reminded that Hezbollah "had previously agreed to Biden-Macron’s proposal on the basis that it was possible to end the war, but then they assassinated the Secretary-General," making reference to the assassination of martyred leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.
Martyrdom at the heart of resilience
Finally, Sheikh Qassem honored Hezbollah's martyrs, particularly Hezbollah Media Relations chief martyr Mohammad Afif al-Nabulsi, who was assassinated by an Israeli airstrike targeting Beirut.
He remarked, "The Israeli enemy attacked the capital Beirut to assassinate the martyr Mohammad Afif while in civilian clothes."
He also spoke about the resilience of Hezbollah's fighters, stressing, "It is true that the blows received are painful, but our fighters are people of might."
Sheikh Qassem also addressed the displaced Lebanese, saying, "We appreciate your sacrifices, and we are doing our duty to the best of our abilities. We call on you to be patient."
He reassured them, "We have not changed or altered our honorable national and resistance positions."
Sheikh Qassem then addressed the internal Lebanese situation and the issue of electing a president, which has been stalled for more than two years.
"We will contribute effectively to the election of a president for the country, and our political steps will be under the framework of the Taif Agreement, in cooperation with other political forces," he affirmed, reassuring everyone, "We will be present in the political arena for the benefit of the nation, to build and protect it at the same time."
He also reiterated the golden Lebanese army, people, and Resistance equation, saying, "We believe in the unity of the army, the people, and the Resistance," adding, "Together, we will build, in cooperation with the state and all honorable individuals, once the aggression stops," reaffirming the importance of the unity of the army, the people, and the Resistance, "which is the remaining resource in our possession to build our country."
No comments:
Post a Comment