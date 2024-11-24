Over 1000 Medics Killed in Gaza as Israel Systematically Targets Hospitals
Sunday, 24 November 2024 6:19 PM
The body of a man lies in the rubble of a building following an Israeli strike near the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, early on November 21, 2024. (AFP)
Israeli forces have systematically targeted hospitals in the Gaza Strip as part of a plan to cripple the healthcare system in the besieged territory, the Gaza media office says.
The government’s media office said in a statement on Sunday that medical facilities in the Gaza Strip “have been declared target” for the regime’s military forces.
Israeli forces have “bombed, besieged, and stormed them [hospitals], killing doctors and nurses, injuring others after directly targeting them.”
More than 1,000 doctors and nurses have been killed by the Israeli regime since October 2023, the media office said.
A senior Gaza health official has warned all hospitals in the besieged territory will have to stop or reduce services within 48 hours.
“Over 310 other medical personnel were arrested, tortured, and executed in prisons,” it added.
It said that the regime’s forces have also “prevented the entry of medical supplies, health delegations, and hundreds of surgeons into Gaza.”
Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza was injured in an Israeli airstrike on the facility on Saturday.
The hospital—one of three medical facilities barely operational in the area—was being bombed across all its departments since Israel intensified bombardment of the northern area and blocked the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged people for more than 50 days.
