Hezbollah Takes ‘Elite’ Israeli Brigade Under Rocket Salvo; Strikes Ground Forces Base for 1st Time
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 3:04 AM
Frame grab from an undated footage shows a rocket salvo being fired by Hezbollah towards the occupied Palestinian territories.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has targeted an “elite” Israeli brigade with a rocket barrage in the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories, besides striking one of the camps belonging to the regime’s ground forces for the first time.
“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shraga base, the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command, north of the occupied city of Akka with a rocket barrage,” the movement said in a statement of the Monday operation.
Hezbollah’s fighters also targeted the Foran Camp, a base used for deployment of the regime’s ground forces that seeks to ensure their readiness for operation in the direction of the Syrian territory, in Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights with another rocket salvo.
Also on Monday, the group struck the northern Rawia Base, the Command Headquarters of the 71st Armored Battalion of the Israeli military’s 188th Brigade that contains an ammunition depot for tanks, with a similar rocket barrage again in Golan.
Separately, Hezbollah’s fighters hit the illegal settlements of Shoumera, Nahariyya, Meron, Avivim, and Malikiyah with more rocket barrages.
In southern Lebanon, Hezbollah targeted a group of Israeli army forces that had fortified itself in one of the houses on the southern outskirts of the town of al-Bayyada. The strike took place during the withdrawal of Israeli army forces from the town, which they undertook after suffering heavy losses throughout confrontation with Hezbollah on Sunday.
The operation resulted in destruction of the house and infliction of confirmed casualties among the targeted troops.
Elsewhere in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah struck gatherings of Israeli forces at the Deir Mimas-Kfar Kila triangle and the south of the city of Khiam with rocket barrages.
“A Merkava tank was, meanwhile, hit with a guided missile, west of the town of Shamaa, destroying it and killing and wounding its crew,” the group added.
According to Lebanon’s al-Manar television network, the Israeli enemy has also withdrawn its military vehicles from the vicinity of the Deir area and the town of Tal al-Lubia, and reduced its presence in the town of Deir Mimas to the eastern outskirts that are adjacent to the Tal al-Nahhas area.
The withdrawal took place “under the pressure of the resistance's strikes and its targeting operations, which have been using rockets and guided missiles,” the network added.
‘Hezbollah fighters still standing despite their wounds’
The movement, meanwhile, released a video, depicting those of its fighters, who were wounded during the regime’s detonation of explosive-laden pager devices across Lebanon in September.
The attacks led to the deaths of 12 people, including two children, and affliction of many debilitating injuries among thousands of others.
“Despite the wounds...we are present on the battlefield,” read the footage’s caption. "We will continue until the very last moment, facing them head-to-head," the caption went on.
"And you will see before you hundreds of those who were wounded on Tuesday and Wednesday,” it said, referring to the days when the attacks took place. “Because today, they are more determined to continue resisting you, confronting you, killing you, and wearing you down," it added.
“This resistance remains the spearhead in fighting global arrogance and defending the oppressed across the world."
‘Israelis in pain from Hezbollah’s reprisal’
Another footage released by the group showed the aftermath of confrontation between its fighters and Ze'ev Hanoch Erlich, an Israeli researcher and former intelligence officer, in Shamaa in southern Lebanon, which resulted in his death.
It noted that the Israeli military has classified the incident involving Elrich as a “serious and unusual” one.
The video cited remarks by Hezbollah’s former Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was martyred during intense Israeli aerial attacks against Lebanon’s capital Beirut in September, during which he had heartened the group’s members by reminding them, “If you are in pain, they are in pain as you are.”
An Israeli officer asks to resign over an incident in which a researcher and soldier were killed in Lebanon.
The developments took place amid the Israeli regime’s ongoing significantly intensified aggression against Lebanon that has claimed the lives of at least 3,768 people across the country since last October.
The movement has been responding by conducting hundreds of successful retaliatory operations against the occupied territories.
On Sunday, it carried out a record number of anti-Israeli operations.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has conducted a record number of anti-Israeli operations in a single day since last October.
"Fifty-one operations were executed, a record number, surpassing the record of 48 a month ago,” various resistance media outlets said of the strikes.
The movement’s projectiles “reached a record depth of 150 kilometers (93 miles) with the bombing of the Asdod Naval Base with drones and the Palmachim Base south of Tel Aviv with missiles,” they wrote.
“Sirens went off 543 times from over 350 rockets, sending four million settlers into shelter and inflicting significant damage and casualties.”
