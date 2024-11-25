Halfa Agricultural Project Prepares to Plant 75,000 Acres of Wheat
Farmers harvest peanuts at the New Halfa irrigated agricultural project in Kassala state in eastern Sudan on October 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)
November 25, 2024 (KASSALA) – The Halfa Agricultural Project in eastern Sudan is preparing to plant more than 75,000 acres of wheat this winter, the project’s director said on Monday.
The project in Kassala state has a total area of about 366,000 acres but has gradually shrunk due to declining water storage in the Khashm el-Girba dam caused by silt build-up. The project relies on water from the dam, channeled through a large canal with smaller branches.
“We have completed preparations to plant more than 75,000 acres of wheat in the Halfa project during the winter season,” Ahmed Khalifa Idris told Sudan Tribune.
He noted that preparations were made despite some challenges, particularly the need to clear canals and channels, which has not been done for three years.
Speaking at a summer harvest festival, Idris praised Harvest Company, which cultivated corn and peanuts in the project, for contributing to a significant increase in production.
He said Harvest planted 36,000 acres, 90% of its target, prepared the land, provided improved seeds and fertilizers, and is working to provide seeds to farmers.
However, farmers at the event voiced concerns about the lack of government support for the project.
“When we talk about the need to join hands, we find that it is the state that breaks our backs,” said Mohamed Abdallah Ahmedia, a farmer. “The Agricultural Bank is dysfunctional and does not care about agricultural issues.”
Another farmer, Omer Taj al-Din, called on the government to fulfil its obligations to ensure the continuation of the Halfa project.
“The farmer is suffering and finds nothing from the state except the Ministry of Finance car that appears on harvest day to collect taxes,” he said.
Taj al-Din stressed the need for clear agricultural policies and highlighted challenges facing the project, including the spread of mesquite trees, uncleared irrigation canals, wild pigs, lack of water, and inadequate services such as electricity and education.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Sudan’s grain production in 2023 was about 4.1 million tons, including 3 million tons of sorghum and 683,000 tons of millet. This is 46% lower than in 2022.
