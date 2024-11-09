Mutual Interest in Place to Expand Ties Between African Union, Eurasian Economic Union
MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Special envoy of the Russian President for the Middle East and African countries Mikhail Bogdanov and Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Monique Nsanzabaganwa expressed the mutual interest in expanding economic ties, including between the African Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting of the parties on the sidelines of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.
"Mutual interest was expressed in expanding economic ties, including between the African Union and the EAEU, and implementing major energy, mining, infrastructural and other investment projects," the ministry said.
The parties also affirm the mutual disposition towards strengthening the comprehensive Russian-African partnership for purposes of supporting peace, security, stability, and establishment of conditions for sustainable development. "The focus on building up interaction in the political sphere, including issues of settling conflicts and combating the terrorist threat and other strong challenges the continent faces was stated in such context," the ministry noted.
The Russian side said that Russia as the permanent member of the UN Security Council will continue paying the most serious attention and providing required support of African initiatives aimed at solving conflict situations in Africa, including assistance in building up the peacekeeping potential of the African Union. ‘readiness was also expressed to continue coordinating efforts with the African Union and its member-states on international platforms when discussing current problems of the continent, always following the principle of ‘African solution for African problems," the ministry added.
The first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is being held on November 9-10 in the Sirius federal territory.
