Russia Entitled to Use Weapons Against Military Sites of States Attacking It — Duma
"Russia has repeatedly stated that such actions will receive a response – and it will be a stronger one," Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin stressed
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin Maxim Churusov/TASS
© Maxim Churusov/TASS
MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The State Duma supports the decision made by President Vladimir Putin, as Russia has every right to use its weapons against the military facilities of a state that attacks the country, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.
"Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has made a decision that we fully support," Volodin emphasized on his Telegram channel. He added that, given the US and its European allies "use missiles to strike Russian territory, this is an appropriate and long-awaited response."
"Our country has the right to use its weapons against the military facilities of states that attack us," Volodin emphasized. "Despite claims in the West that Russia will not dare to do so, it will – and it has every right to," Volodin emphasized.
He recalled that US and British missiles targeted military facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. "Russia has repeatedly stated that such actions will receive a response – and it will be a stronger one," Volodin said. He added that Russia will do everything necessary to safeguard its territorial integrity and ensure the security of its citizens.
Volodin also stressed that Russia is prepared for any developments in the Ukrainian conflict, and "Western politicians should consider whether they are ready for this and understand the consequences."
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 21 that the United States and its NATO allies had announced their approval of the use of long-range precision weapons. Following this announcement, Russian military sites in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were attacked with American and British missiles. In response, Russia used its newest intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, in a non-nuclear strike targeting Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepr (formerly known as Dnepropetrovsk). Putin emphasized that the West’s provocative policies could lead to severe consequences if the conflict continues to escalate.
No comments:
Post a Comment