Hezbollah's 3-stage Ambush Kills Invading Israeli Force, Rescue Forces
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
Late on Tuesday night, invading Israeli soldiers on the Eastern Axis where dealt heavy casualties in a well-worked Hezbollah ambush.
On the eastern outskirts of the border town of Markaba, in South Lebanon, Hezbollah fighters ambushed an invading Israeli infantry force, dealing confirmed casualties.
The attack was conducted at exactly 10:00 pm on Tuesday night when Resistance fighters fired an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at Israeli troops.
The Israeli military command dispatched a rescue force to pull out the killed and wounded from the ambush point half an hour after the incident. Then, Hezbollah fighters fired another ATGM targeting the rescue force, which was also dealt casualties.
At 11:10 pm, a second rescue force was dispatched to the area. Again, Resistance fighters fired a third ATGM, killing and injuring members of the rescue force.
In continuation of the ongoing confrontations near the town of Markaba, Hezbollah said that its fighters fired a salvo of rocket artillery shells at Israeli occupation forces to the east of the town.
The rocket attack was launched at 12:15 and targeted an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the al-Marj military site, in the Hunin Valley, in occupied Palestine.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues to defend against the intense Israeli ground aggression on southern Lebanon, defending their positions in multiple towns, such as Khiam, Markava, and Chamaa.
