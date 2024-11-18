Sudan, Russia Discuss Energy Collaboration
November 17, 2024 (MOSCOW) – Sudanese Energy Minister Mohi El-Din Naeem Mohamed met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Tsivilev, on Saturday to discuss cooperation in the energy sector, including oil and gas.
According to the official news agency, Suna, The ministers explored potential joint projects in power generation, oil exploration and production, and fuel supply, emphasizing mutual interest in strengthening energy ties between the two nations.
Russia highlighted its interest in investing in Sudanese oil exploration and production, supplying fuel, and developing power infrastructure.
A Sudanese technical delegation presented investment opportunities in oil and gas to Russian companies, including Legacy Capital, which expressed interest in participating.
During their visit, the delegation will continue meeting with Russian state-owned energy companies.
Sudanese national oil company representatives also met with Gazprom to discuss fuel supplies, and the Sudanese ambassador to Russia participated in these meetings.
The Sudanese energy minister concluded his visit to Russia on Saturday. He led a high-level delegation that included officials from the energy ministry and state oil companies.
The technical delegation was instructed to pursue further discussions with Russian companies, aiming to finalize agreements in the oil sector.
