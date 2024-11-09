West Allocates Money to Kiev to Detriment of Aid to Africa — Diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also added that "Russia supports all those who need not imaginary patronage, but real defense"
SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, November 9. /TASS/. The West allocates money to the Kiev regime at the expense of aid to African countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.
"Today, a number of really needy African countries do not receive the necessary financial support through, for example, from the IMF, the World Bank," the diplomat said at the ‘Russia - Africa. In the Struggle for Truth.’ session. "Do you know why? They can make up a lot of stories, but you and I know the truth, and let's say it out loud: yes, because they divert their main resources to support the Kiev regime," she emphasized.
"And if we speak directly, to [support] the war," Zakharova continued. "What are they doing this for? Only for one purpose - to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. And why is it necessary to inflict a strategic defeat? Because Russia supports all those who need not imaginary patronage, but real defense," the diplomat said.
The first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is taking place on November 9-10 at the Sirius federal territory. The event is attended by about 1,500 delegates, including more than 40 ministers from the African continent.
