Al-Qassam Fires Rockets from Gaza at Turn of the Year
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Al-Qassam Brigades - Military Media
Marking the start of 2025, al-Qassam fighters fire a salvo of rockets at the Israeli Netivot settlement.
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas, announced that its fighters fired a salvo of rockets at the Israeli Netivot settlement.
Sirens sounded in the settlement located in southern occupied Palestine as soon as the new year was ushered in.
This comes as the Israeli regime continues its months-long genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has entered its 453rd day.
Exactly a year ago al-Qassam Brigades fighters fired a salvo of rockets at central Israeli-occupied areas and city settlements. Despite the unprecedented assault on the besieged territory, Gaza's Resistance continues to cost the Israeli military casualties, while finding ways to fire rockets at occupied areas.
