China, Russia Move Ahead Avoiding Confrontation — Xi Jinping
According to Chinese President, mutual political trust and coordination of positions between China and Russia "regularly rise to higher levels under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries"
China's President Xi Jinping Valery Sharifulin/TASS
China's President Xi Jinping
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. China and Russia move forward together avoiding the path of confrontation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a New Year message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"China and Russia are always moving ahead hand in hand, following the right path, without forming alliances, without confrontation and without acting against third parties," he said, according to the Xinhua news agency.
According to Xi Jinping, mutual political trust and coordination of positions between China and Russia "regularly rise to higher levels under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries.".
No comments:
Post a Comment