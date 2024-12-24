Massacres Continue on Day 445 in Gaza: 45,338 Killed, 107,764 Injured
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Dec 2024 17:19
The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip continues bombarding residential buildings, homes, and civilians as the death toll continues soaring.
The Israeli occupation committed three massacres across the Gaza Strip, killing 21 Palestinians and injuring 51 others.
While some victims were transported to the very few partially functioning hospitals, many others remain trapped beneath the rubble, as rescue team operations have neared impossible due to Israeli obstruction and bombardment.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) besieged the Indonesian Hospital in the northern district, ordering its evacuation, and opened fire in its direction in a continued attack on healthcare facilities as they face extremely harsh conditions, particularly in the northern areas of the Strip. The IOF simultaneously bombarded al-Awda Hospital and nearby homes and buildings.
Israeli drones also dropped highly explosive bombs on houses surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital, in continued aggression on Gaza's healthcare system.
Several areas in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, were also heavily targeted by the IOF.
Our correspondent reported the martyrdom of Palestinians after Israeli warplanes struck a group in Tal al-Hawa, southwestern Gaza City.
Another gathering of Palestinians was also targeted near the Ministry of Education in the universities' area, in westernmost Gaza City.
The Israeli occupation additionally targeted the Gaza Civil Defense Center in the al-Daraj neighborhood in easternmost Gaza City, leading to the martyrdom of four Palestinians, then further bombarded southern Tal al-Hawa.
Meanwhile, in central Gaza, our correspondent reported that a Palestinian was killed and others were injured in the Israeli shelling of eastern Deir al-Balah.
Another Palestinian was killed after an Israeli drone struck a civilian gathering in northern Rafah, while Israeli vehicles fired at the town of Khazaa in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.
As of the 445th day of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the death toll has reached 45,338 Palestinians killed and 107,764 injured since October 7, 2023.
