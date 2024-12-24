Yemen Fortifying its Forces Cannot be Defeated: Israeli Res. General
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Dec 2024 20:38
An Israeli reserve general explains the challenges "Israel" continues facing in confronting Yemen.
The confrontation with Yemen will last for years, Israeli Reserve Brigadier General Eran Ortal said, adding, "We are at the beginning of a new era that requires us to rethink Israel’s policy and the army’s strategy to confront a group of threats."
In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Davar, Ortal's analysis concluded that "the deeper Sanaa gets into the battle against Israel, the stronger they become on several levels."
He claimed that what strengthened the image of power in Sanaa is that they are still on the battlefield against "Israel", while others have become less active, meaning that they are "the only ones who continue to fight against Israel."
Regarding the naval blockade imposed by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Ortal pointed out that Sanaa has moved from "an unknown factor to a real problem that concerns all players in the region," adding that "they have managed to cause serious damage to the Egyptian economy, paralyze the port of Eilat, while resuming escalations."
Ortal suggests: 'Israel cannot defeat Yemen'
The Israeli general also addressed the challenges in confronting Yemen in terms of cost and equipment, clarifying that the army's capabilities are confined to local missions for border protection rather than being a force capable of long-range operations, which require extensive preparation.
"There has been talk of a confrontation with Iran for twenty years, but the army has not developed sufficient capabilities to wage war at a distance of more than a thousand kilometers," he added, stressing that Israeli military bases should be established offshore, forming an extensive naval fleet, as well as a new system for foreign relations, are needed to be able to launch long-range attacks.
However, he said this is not something "Israel" can achieve easily.
Moreover, he told Davar that to analyze the stability of the "Ansar Allah regime", one should understand the basic facts about Yemen, a country of 30 to 40 million people strong, most of whom live in areas "controlled by Sanaa, a complex mountainous region that constitutes half the country."
Ortal alleged that Ansar Allah enjoys a de facto status and a vast military of around 300 thousand soldiers, as well as equipment supplied by Iran, which has proven their efficiency in confronting adversaries and targeting distant fronts, such as "Israel", making Yemen a country of strategic importance on the world stage.
Concluding his interview, the reserve general claimed that "They, like Hamas, are a type of enemy that can only be defeated on the ground. Their regime cannot be overthrown through aerial bombardment. They must be fought on the ground, and Israel will not do that."
In this context, Yemeni Supreme Political Council member Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, noted that the greater the aggression on the region is, the more options Yemen has, confirming that a plan for confrontation has been prepared by the Ministry of Defense.
He further asserted that the Yemeni Defense Ministry "will do everything it can within the operational scope it can reach," noting that "the Ministry of Defense and our brave forces will not fear any movement."
