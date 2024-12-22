Yemen Downs F-18, Target USS Truman Thwarting Attack on Sanaa
By Al Mayadeen English
The Yemeni Armed Forces successfully thwarted an American-British attack on the country, shooting down an F-18, forcing the USS Harry Truman to withdraw, and warning of further action to defend Yemen and support Palestine.
The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced a significant victory in repelling an American-British attack against the country, which was reportedly orchestrated to support the oppression of the Palestinian people and in retaliation for the ongoing support front that the Yemeni people have launched after October 7.
According to a statement from the Yemeni military, an operation was carried out with eight cruise missiles and 17 drones. The operation led to several key outcomes:
First, the Yemeni forces successfully shot down an F-18 aircraft, while enemy destroyers attempted to confront the Yemeni drones and missiles launched against the aircraft carrier simultaneous to the US-UK aggression against the country.
Second, the statement noted, most of the hostile aircraft retreated from Yemeni airspace to international waters in the Red Sea in an effort to defend the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman, which was being targeted.
Third, the attack launched by the coalition on Yemeni territory failed, and the Yemeni Armed Forces marked a crucial defeat for the aggressors.
Fourth, the USS Harry S. Truman, after being subjected to multiple attacks from the missile force, naval forces, and air force, withdrew from its previous location in the Red Sea towards the northern waters.
The Yemeni Armed Forces, while confirming their success in thwarting the American-British aggression, reaffirmed their readiness to confront any further American-British-Israeli provocations in the future.
The statement concluded with a strong warning directed at the Israeli and American forces: "The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the Israeli and American enemy against aggression on Yemen and that the Yemeni Armed Forces will use their full right to defend Yemen and continue to support the Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted."
It is worth noting that earlier, the US Armed Forces had claimed that a US Navy F/A-18 fighter jet was shot down by friendly fire over the Red Sea.
A violent explosion rocked the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Saturday evening, with reports of intensive fighter jet activity in the skies, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent who confirmed that two airstrikes targeted Mount Attan, located south of the city.
Yemen's state news agency, SABA, reported that American-British warplanes carried out an aggression targeting Sanaa's Attan area.
In turn, Israeli media quickly denied any involvement, which comes amid escalating tensions between "Israel" and Yemen.
These tensions have been further fueled by "Israel's" increasing threats against Sanaa, particularly in light of its continued support for Palestine, its people, and its Resistance.
CENTCOM published a statement on X announcing the aggression against Yemen. In the statement, CENTCOM claimed to have targeted Ansar Allah's "missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility."
The statement also claimed that the attack aimed "to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden."
Additionally, it stated that "CENTCOM forces also shot down multiple Houthi one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) over the Red Sea," adding that the aggression "involved U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy assets, including F/A-18s."
Meanwhile, Sanaa's Information Minister Hashem Sharaf al-Din commented on the aggression saying that Washington has clearly "learned from [past] mistakes," adding that the US will continue to be "humiliated" by Yemenis.
On his part, Sanaa's Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmad Amer said that any state that assists Israeli aggression on Yemen would be considered a partner of the aggression.
