Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Regional Security, Bilateral Relations
The presidents also talked about cooperation between the countries in a variety of areas, including economy
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin Alexey Danichev/POOL/TASS
IGORA /Leningrad Region/, December 26. /TASS/. Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed regional security and bilateral relations during a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday, said Natalia Eismont, spokeswoman of the Belarusian leader.
"You and I understand that presidents can never sidestep security issues. The number one item on the agenda is security issues in general, regional security, the situation that is unfolding now, as it is changing literally by the hour, if not by the minute. So, of course, these are number one issues," she said.
According to the spokeswoman, they also talked about cooperation between the countries in a variety of areas, including economy.
"Of course, the Supreme State Council held a meeting fairly recently, but nevertheless the governments are working and doing it very well, vigorously. The presidents are always in touch, through formats including telephone conversations, and here, they always find an opportunity to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda," Eismont said.
She also said, citing the Belarusian leader, that the presidents spoke not only about government matters, but also personal ones.
