Pentagon Bombs Somalia Killing Two People
By Al Mayadeen English
27 Dec 2024 11:11
The Somali government issued a statement lauding a "meticulously planned operation" that was conducted alongside "international partners" in the same district.
Two al-Shabaab militants were killed in a US airstrike in southern Somalia, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed.
The strike, which targeted the militants near Kunyo-Barow, a town located about 10 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu, was conducted in coordination with the Somali federal government, AFRICOM said.
It added that the operation targeted the militants while they were patrolling in the area, emphasizing the precision of the strike.
Meanwhile, the Somali government issued a statement lauding a "meticulously planned operation" that was conducted alongside "international partners" in the same district.
That statement said the operation "has successfully eliminated the terrorist ring leader Mohamed Mire Jama, also known as Abu Abdirahman, in the Kunyo-Barow district of Lower Shabelle province."
A couple of days ago, the Somali Ministry of Defense revealed that the national military had conducted a series of successful operations in recent days, resulting in the killing of several al-Shabaab commanders and fighters.
In one major operation in the Middle Shabelle region of Hirshabelle State, Somali forces killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab militants as part of an ongoing effort to dismantle the group's presence in the area.
It is worth noting that al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based militant group linked to al-Qaeda group. It opposes the Somali government and obstructs UN humanitarian missions in the country.
In one of their most brutal attack, at least 30 Somali soldiers were killed and dozens were wounded after a suicide bomber attacked a military academy in the country's capital Mogadishu on July 22, 2023.
No comments:
Post a Comment