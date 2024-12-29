INTERVIEW: US Applies Ukrainian Scenario to Pressure China — Lavrov
"We do not make assumptions about the plans of the future US administration", Russian Foreign Minister said
MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The United States, in its efforts to pressure China over the Taiwan issue, employs methods very similar to those previously used to establish an anti-Russian foothold in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his year-end interview with TASS.
"We do not make assumptions about the plans of the future US administration; this is the work of political scientists. If we assess the overall situation in the region, it continues to deteriorate. The US and its satellites declare their commitment to the 'one China' principle but insist on maintaining the status quo, which implies preserving the current situation indefinitely," the minister said when asked about the Taiwan issue and the impact of the new Donald Trump administration on the processes in the region.
"Meanwhile, the Americans are taking provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait, supplying arms to Taipei, and developing a quasi-political dialogue with the authorities there. All of this together undoubtedly contributes to the growth of separatist sentiments. These methods are very similar to those that were once used by the Americans to establish an anti-Russian foothold in Ukraine," Lavrov added.
Ukraine's non-aligned status remains special op goal to be achieved
Ensuring Ukraine's non-aligned status remains the goal of Russia's special military operation, which will be achieved, Lavrov said in his year-end interview with TASS.
"Since NATO's multi-year expansion was one of the main root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, securing Kiev's non-aligned status remains among the objectives of the special military operation that must be achieved," Lavrov stated.
NATO involved in strikes with long-range missiles on Russia's territory
Lavrov suggested that NATO, which was involved in the invasion of the Kursk Region and strikes with long-range missiles on Russian territory, should "look at itself in the mirror" before accusing Moscow of escalation.
The minister was asked whether the West accuses Russia of escalating the conflict due to the alleged involvement of the North Korean military in the hostilities. "We have already repeatedly commented on this issue, which is constantly fueled in the West. Recently, the false reports have become even more aggressive. We can respond to them briefly with the words of the well-known saying: ‘If the shoe fits, wear it'," Lavrov told TASS in his year-end interview.
"Those who accuse Russia of something need to look at themselves in the mirror," the minister continued. "NATO military personnel and mercenaries are blatantly involved in planning and conducting combat operations alongside the Ukrainian armed forces. NATO is involved in the invasion of the Kursk Region and strikes with long-range missiles on Russian territory. President Vladimir Putin has made this clear in his recent public speeches. What kind of escalation on our part can we even talk about?" Lavrov wondered.
Russia to stay away from Kiev's 'peace summit'
Moscow will neither take part in the "peace summit" nor follow Vladimir Zelensky's statements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his year-end interview to TASS.
"It is impossible to guess what Zelensky's public admission of his inability to regain lost territories by force means. Zelensky keeps making various statements all the time. We have stopped paying attention to them, frankly speaking," the foreign minister noted. "We do not believe statements, but rather facts, especially when it comes to the Kiev regime," he added.
"I have repeatedly emphasized that we are not going to participate in the ‘peace summit’ even if we receive an invitation," Lavrov pointed out.
Russia ready to restore relations with Georgia
Moscow is ready for the normalization of relations with Tbilisi to the extent that Georgia is prepared, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his year-end interview with TASS.
"We are determined to normalize Russian-Georgian relations precisely to the extent that Tbilisi is ready," he stated.
Russia opposes Taiwan independence in any form
Moscow is against Taiwan’s independence in any form, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his year-end interview with TASS.
"Our principled position on the Taiwan issue remains unchanged. It was outlined in a joint statement by the leaders of Russia and China following the May visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country," the foreign minister said.
Lavrov recalled that this document states that the Russian side "reaffirms its commitment to the ‘one China’ principle, recognizes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes Taiwan's independence in any form.".
Iran-Israel confrontation approaches dangerous brink
The "arc of violence" in the Middle East has widened, and the Iran-Israel confrontation has come to a dangerous line, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his year-end interview with TASS.
Russia's top diplomat drew attention to the fact that constanst tension and repeated outbreaks of violence in the Middle East are largely the result of US irresponsible actions and its aspirations to "actively interfere in the domestic affairs of Arab states and assertively draw artificial dividing lines."
"The combination of these factors led to the destabilization of the military and political situation in the Middle East last October," he noted. "Since then, the arc of violence has extended outward from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone to Lebanon and the Red Sea waters. The Iranian-Israeli confrontation has reached a dangerous brink," Lavrov pointed out.
