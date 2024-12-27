US-assisted Israeli Attack on Yemen Hits Sanaa Airport During UN Visit
By Al Mayadeen English
26 Dec 2024 18:39
"Israel" launches a large-scale attack on Yemen, targeting civilian facilities including Sanaa International Airport and Hodeideh Port with US-UK assistance.
The Israeli occupation launched a large-scale attack on Yemen while the leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, was delivering his speech.
A source told Al Mayadeen on Thursday that the Israeli aggression on Sanaa and Hodeidah targeted civilian facilities and was carried out with the US and UK's coordination and support.
The source also said that targeting civilian facilities is evidence of the occupation's failure to have a clear target list within the country, stressing that this "will not change the course of the war and will be met with a similar response."
Al Mayadeen's correspondent, in turn, also confirmed that the Israeli occupation's aggression targeted a gathering of travelers, including patients, at the Sanaa International Airport terminal, and also targeted airport control towers.
Significantly, sources told Al Mayadeen, that the Israeli aggression on Sanaa International Airport took place during the presence of two UN personnel in the airport: the WHO's Director and the UN's resident coordinator.
Moreover, the sources reported that the UN airplane's co-captain had been injured and was transported to a hospital after the Israeli aggression on the airport, adding that two other airport employees were also killed as a result of the attack.
The source emphasized that the Israeli entity should "not lie in wait for a response from Sanaa because its military operations will continue."
Al Mayadeen's correspondent then added that the Israeli airstrikes hit Sanaa International Airport in the northern part of the capital, as well as two airstrikes on the Hiziz Central Power Plant south of Sanaa.
The correspondent further noted power outages in parts of Hodeidah Province due to the Israeli attack on the Ras Kathib Central Power Plant in the northern part of the coastal city on the Red Sea in western Yemen.
Additionally, our correspondent underscored that the Israeli occupation's aggression on Hodeidah was executed with the US Navy's participation through their warships.
Yemen likely to intensify operations against 'Israel': Israeli media
Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets reported that officials in "Israel" expect an increase in attacks from Yemen, especially after this assault.
Channel 14 confirmed that the attack targeted three central sites: Sanaa Airport, a power plant in Sana'a, and the Hodeidah port, noting that "this is not an ordinary attack, but the opening of a battle that could be prolonged."
Israeli Channel 14's correspondent also mentioned that Israeli aircraft disabled Sanaa International Airport by destroying the control towers and also disrupted the Hodeidah seaport.
According to Israeli Channel Kan, this was "Israel's" fourth attack on targets in Yemen, adding that the United States had been informed of the operation.
In response, Ansar Allah's spokesperson, Mohammed Abdulsalam, condemned the targeting of Sanaa International Airport and other civilian infrastructure, describing it as a Zionist crime against the entire Yemeni people.
He pointed out that if the Zionist enemy thinks its crimes will stop Yemen from supporting Gaza, it is mistaken, affirming that Yemen will not abandon its religious and humanitarian principles.
