Russian Air Defenses Destroyed 103 Ukrainian Drones Over Day
Ukrainian army lost up to 505 servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup West actions
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed 103 Ukrainian drones over day, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.
"Air defenses shot down two Hammer guided air bombs made by France, seven HIMARS rocket projectiles of the US make, and 103 fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles, including 68 outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.
Russian troops also delivered a strike against a military airfield, an ammunition plant, attack drone storage facilities and concentrated manpower and materiel in 138 hours, the ministry noted.
Russian Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels over the day, the ministry added.
Ukrainian army lost up to 505 servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup West actions
Ukrainian army units lost up to 505 servicemen as a result of operations of the Battlegroup Center, the Russian Defense Ministry informs
"The adversary lost up to 505 servicemen, a Leopard tank of German production, two M113 armored personnel carriers made by the US, five armored combat vehicles, including three Kirpi produced by Turkey, one Snatch made by the United Kingdom and one Kozak, five motor vehicles, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer and two 122 mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.
As a result of actions of the Battlegroup South, "losses of the Ukrainian armed forces totaled over 290 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles," an armored personnel carrier, two pickup trucks and a 105-mm gun, the ministry informed.
Ukrainian army units lost "over 160 servicemen, a tank, three automobiles, a 155 mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer and a 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit," in the operations area of the Battlegroup East.
Ukrainian army manpower losses were more than 65 and 35 servicemen respectively in responsibility area of Russian Battlegroups Dnieper and North, the ministry added.
No comments:
Post a Comment