Sunday, December 29, 2024

IT RAINS, IT RAINS ON GAZA - a Poem

By Julia Wright

(...) to sleep

perchance to dream ...

William Shakespeare

Modern psychiatric studies have established that sleep deprivation leading to the inability to dream - can lead to severe mental health challenges. Also sleep deprivation and dehydration are alongside food starvation one of the chief causes of child mortality in times of genocide.

many western intellectuals

have poeticized

rain

we all learned

the lines

by Paul Verlaine:

it rains on the town

as tears fall in my heart

but

when a gentle pitter patter

of rain

just woke me up

from a deep sleep

i was reminded 

i was safe

in the deceptively warm belly of the beast

under a roof as yet unbombed

but also

that we pay taxes

for the children

in Palestine

to be flooded

in polluted water

and deprived of sleep

we share the rainy season

but over there -

as winter drizzles

on icy torn tents

as the snowfall of phosphorus

burns

as the downpour of bombs

does not relent

as the infernal noise of drones

beats down

on exhausted minds -

all humans and their animals

are left

day and night, night and day

without the solace of sleep or rest

and

when parents tell their children

to risk forty winks

while they keep vigil,

the little ones are told

to lie down

with their runaway shoes on

it rains

it rains

on Gaza

and water is everywhere

but nobody can drink

one could fill

empty bellies

with water

and satiate hunger for

a little while longer

but

it rains

it rains

on Gaza

and nobody can drink

along the beachfront

the Big Blue is so tempting

in oil and gas so rich

so yielding of fish

so full of playful memories

yet one can die

from drinking

even a bit of its creamy foam

like the ordeal of Tantalus

the inability to drink

waste-filled

rainwater

where lost relatives float

is decreed

a torture supreme -

unspeakable

the zionists

in their hubris

try to weaponize

Mother Earth's gifts

and send the IDF

to target

the back-up solar panels

built by the villagers

to replace the already devastated

electric infrastructure

desalinating their sea water

back here -

breaking news

heart-breaking news

about winter in Gaza

is interrupted

by ads on the best brands

of mineral water

and

failproof  big pharma

miracle drugs

(allegedly not animal

or human animal tested)

sold

at elite spa luxury cures

to induce

refreshing and longevity-enhancing

sleep

 (c) Julia Wright. December 29th 2024. All Rights Reserved to Susan Abulhawa's playgroundsforpalestine.org

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxf4LmfKDeY

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)