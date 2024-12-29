Syria's New Leadership Asserts Strategic Alliance with Russia
By Al Mayadeen English
Al-Sharaa says that the new Syrian leadership does not wish for Russia's presence in Syria to end "in a manner that is inconsistent" with their longstanding bilateral relationship.
The leader of Syria's new regime forces, Ahmed al-Sharaa underscored the country's strong strategic ties with Russia during an interview with Al Arabiya released on Sunday. While discussing Moscow's global standing, al-Sharaa stated, "Russia is the second most powerful state in the world. It is of great importance. Syria shares strategic interests with Russia."
Speaking to the Saudi state news channel, al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, said that the new Syrian leadership does not wish for Russia's presence in Syria to end "in a manner that is inconsistent" with their longstanding bilateral relationship.
In comments to Sputnik on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow had not been informed of any plans by Syria's interim government to revisit agreements related to Russia's military presence.
"Undoubtedly, the change of power that has taken place and the change in the state of affairs on the ground are making certain adjustments regarding the Russian military presence in Syria. It is not only about preserving our bases or strongholds, but also about the conditions of their operation, maintenance and provision, and interaction with the local side. These topics could be the subject of negotiations with the new Syrian leadership," Lavrov said.
Moreover, the situation in Syria does not impact the comprehensive agreement established between Russia and Iran, the foreign minister affirmed, adding that it was ready to be signed and officiated.
He described the agreement as comprehensive, long-term, and adaptable to all circumstances, requiring no amendments despite the change in Syrian leadership. Lavrov highlighted that the agreement reflects significant progress in bilateral relations and elevates them to the level of a strategic partnership.
US-UK directing attacks on Russian military bases in Syria
On Saturday, Sputnik reported that the US and the UK are preparing terrorist attacks against Russian military bases in Syrian territory, citing Russia's SVR..
According to statements issued by the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), ISIS field commanders have been supplied with attack drones to target Russian military bases in Syria, as the outgoing US administration and British leadership aim to hinder efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria.
"According to information received by the SVR, the outgoing US administration and the British leadership, with the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, are aiming to prevent the stabilization of the situation in this country. More broadly, they aim to maintain a state of chaos in the Middle East," the report read.
The aim, according to the SVR, is to maintain US-UK dominance and achieve their geopolitical objectives in the region "based on the odious concept of a rules-based order." However, the bigger plot is challenged by the Russian presence on the Mediterranean coast of Syria, which still majorly preserves regional stability.
The statement also indicated that the US plans to continue occupying Syria's oil-rich regions east of the Euphrates River under the pretext of fighting ISIS, emphasizing that Washington has no intention of leaving these areas.
