Al-Sharaa Holds Talks with SDF Amid Intense Clashes in Syria's North
By Al Mayadeen English
31 Dec 2024 23:49
Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader, held discussions on Monday with representatives from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), marking his first engagement with Kurdish commanders since his Islamist-led coalition ousted Bashar al-Assad earlier this month.
An anonymous official told AFP on Tuesday that the meeting in Damascus was "positive" and focused on setting a foundation for future dialogue.
This was "a preliminary meeting to lay the foundations for future dialogue," the official explained, adding that both parties agreed "to continue these meetings to reach future understandings."
The official also mentioned plans for "intensifying dialogue and meetings in the future."
Ongoing tensions in Northern Syria
The talks occur as the SDF, a coalition of groups backed by the US, faces ongoing clashes with Turkish-backed forces in northern Syria.
Turkey views the SDF's main component, the People's Protection Units (YPG), as closely linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group Turkey has battled for decades.
Recent weeks have seen heightened violence, with deadly skirmishes between Turkish-backed forces and the SDF.
On Tuesday, Turkish-backed fighters killed three pro-Kurdish security officers in Aleppo, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Sharaa's vision for a unified army
In a statement to Al Arabiya TV on Sunday, Sharaa stressed the need for national unity and proposed integrating the Kurdish-led forces into a centralized military.
"Weapons must be in the hands of the state alone. Whoever is armed and qualified to join the defense ministry, we will welcome them," he said.
Sharaa noted the importance of dialogue, stating, "Under these terms and conditions, we will open a negotiations dialogue with the SDF... to perhaps find an appropriate solution."
These events align with shifting alliances during Syria's transition. In recent weeks, Turkey has indirectly pressured the US to withdraw its support for Kurdish forces.
