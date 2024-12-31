Russian Troops Liberate Novoelenovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces hit energy facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, airfields, storage depots, command posts, and launch sites for attack drones over the day
MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated Novoolenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Decisive actions of units of Russia’s Center battegroup have liberated the settlement of Novoolenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
"Operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the troop groups of the Russian Armed Forces hit energy facilities ensuring the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the infrastructure of military airfields, storage depots, command posts, launch sites for attack unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as sites of manpower and military equipment concentrations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 143 districts," the ministry said.
Russian air defense systems have shot down 4 HIMARS multiple launch rockets and 65 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"Air defense systems shot down four HIMARS multiple launch rockets of the United States and 65 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
They ministry added that since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,878 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,103 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,504 multiple launch rocket systems, 20,093 field artillery pieces and mortars, 29,644 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.
North and Dnepr battlegroups
Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 140 servicemen and 2 field ammunition depots in one day as a result of the actions of Russia’s North and Dnepr battlegroups, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Units of Russia’s North battlegroups inflicted losses on formations of two territorial defense brigades in the area of the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Velikiye Prokhody, and Liptsy in the Kharkov region. The enemy lost up to 65 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, a car, a 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, units of the Dnepr group of troops defeated the personnel and equipment of three territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Antonovka, Mykhailovka, and Yantarnoye in the Kherson region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 75 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, four cars, and two field ammunition depots.
East battlegroup
Fighters of Russia’s East battlegroup eliminated more than 175 Ukrainian servicemen in one day, the ministry reported.
"Units of Russia’s East battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses, defeated formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Dneproenergiya, Bogatyr, Zelenoye Pole, and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, two counterattacks by enemy assault groups were repelled. The Ukrainian forces lost more than 175 servicemen, three vehicles, a 152mm D-20 gun, a 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, and a 105mm M119 gun. An electronic warfare station and a field ammunition depot were also destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
West battlegroup
The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the zone of Russia’s West battlegroup over the past 24 hours amounted to over 530 servicemen, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, and 4 armored personnel carriers, the ministry added.
"Units of Russia’s West battlegroup improved the situation along the frontline, defeated the forces and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, two territorial defense brigades and a brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Glushkovka in the Kharkov region, as well as Ivanovka, Shandrigolovo, Torskoye, Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic and Serebryanskoye forest. They repelled eight counter-attacks by armed formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said.
Center battlegroup
The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the zone of Russia’s Center battlegroup amounted to up to 420 servicemen, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, and a Snatch armored vehicle, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Forces and equipment of three mechanized, motorized infantry, mountain assault brigades, two assault battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a marine brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian National Police in the areas of the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Vozdvizhenka, Dachenskoye, and Peschanoye of the Donetsk People's Republic were defeated. At the same time, 11 counter-attacks by armed formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repulsed," the ministry said.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost up to 420 servicemen, two tanks, including a German Leopard, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, Snatch armored fighting vehicle, five pickup trucks, a 155mm self-propelled artillery Bogdana, two 152mm D-20 guns, a 122mm self-propelled artillery Gvozdika, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, and an electronic warfare station.
