Russian Forces Liberate DPR’s Novotroitskoye — Top Brass
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Defense Ministry said.
"The battlegroup Center has liberated the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of successful offensive actions," the statement said.
According to the ministry, Russian servicemen have hit the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields and a drone launch site.
TASS has compiled the main information on the special military operation progress over the past 24 hours.
Battlegroup West
Russia’s battlegroup West has eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed four field ammunition depots over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy losses amounted to up to 420 servicemen, an armored personnel carrier, six vehicles, a 155 mm UK-made Braveheart howitzer and a 152 mm D-20 gun. The Anklav-N electronic warfare station and four field ammunition depots were destroyed," the statement stressed.
Battlegroup South
The battlegroup South has taken more favorable positions and eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicemen, the ministry pointed out.
"The battlegroup South has occupied more favorable positions and defeated Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Dalneye, Minkovka, Ostrovskoye, Yantranoye, Razliv, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovo of the Donetsk People's Republic. Russian servicemen repelled two enemy counterattacks. Ukraine lost up to 220 servicemen," the statement said.
The Ukrainian armed forces also lost a tank, a pickup truck, a UK-made 155 mm FH-70 howitzer, a US-made 105 mm M119 gun and an electronic warfare station, the ministry added.
Battlegroups North, Dnepr
Russia’s battlegroups North and Dnepr have eliminated up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry emphasized.
According to it, the battlegroup North wiped out up to 40 enemy servicemen, while the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 70.
In addition, the enemy lost three vehicles, four artillery guns, an ammunition depot, two electronic warfare stations, as well as a Squire reconnaissance radar made in the Netherlands.
Battlegroup East
The battlegroup East has eliminated up to 170 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the military emphasized.
"The Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 170 servicemen, a tank, three vehicles, a US-made 155 mm Paladin howitzer, a 152 mm Akatsiya howitzer and a 152 mm D-20 gun," the ministry said, adding that Russian servicemen also repelled two enemy counterattacks near the settlements of Rovnopol and Zelenoye Polye in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Special military operation progress
Russian air defenses have shot down 61 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.
According to the ministry, a total of 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,813 drones, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,083 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,504 multiple rocket launchers, 20,073 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 29,621 units of special military vehicles have already been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.
