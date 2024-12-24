Yemen's Palestine-2 Ballistic Missile Bombards Tel Aviv
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Dec 2024 17:14
The top-tier military operation comes in support of Palestine, its Resistance, and its people, as well as in response to "Israel's" crimes in the Gaza Strip.
The Yemeni Armed Forces' missile force bombarded a vital military target in occupied Yafa (Tel Aviv) using the Palestine-2 ballistic hypersonic missile, achieving a precise hit.
YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree noted in an official statement that the top-tier military operation, which successfully achieved its objective, came in support of the people of Palestine and their Resistance fighters, as well as a response to the Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip.
According to the statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces and the free people of Yemen "are fully prepared and ready to confront the Israeli-American-British aggression," reiterating that their operations and religious duty to the oppressed Palestinian people and the Resistance will not cease until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.
More than 20 settlers were injured while rushing to shelters following the missile launch from Yemen, the Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom announced on Tuesday.
In a statement, the service said that paramedics were providing medical care to more than 20 people injured while seeking shelter, noting that there have been no reports of injuries or damage resulting from the missile launched toward central "Israel".
Earlier today, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, stressed that although the Yemenis have demonstrated their capability to stand independently without external aid, they continue to resist the enemy despite facing severe economic and military challenges, the top Iranian diplomat pointed out.
Araghchi emphasized that the Yemeni people have played a crucial role in defending the Palestinian cause since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, stating, "Even when they (Yemenis) are under the most severe bombardment by the American-Zionist coalition, Yemenis target the heart of the occupied territories with advanced missiles they have produced.”
He indicated that these missiles have altered the strategic calculations of the American-Zionist coalition.
No comments:
Post a Comment