Abbay Dam Construction Reaches 97.6% Completion
January 3, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – The construction of the Abbay Dam, Ethiopia’s flagship hydroelectric project, has reached a significant milestone, with civil work now 97.6% complete, according to the Dam Construction Coordination Office.
In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the Office Director-General Aregawi Berhe (PhD) stated that while the majority of the civil engineering work is finished, the remaining electromechanical work is crucial for the project’s full operational capacity.
He emphasized the importance of the four turbines currently generating power, highlighting that this achievement signifies a crucial step forward not only for Ethiopia but also for its neighboring countries.
The Director-General acknowledged the challenges faced during the project’s development, including external pressures and internal obstacles. However, he credited the unwavering leadership and the strong support of the Ethiopian people for the project’s continued progress.
“Beyond empowering 80% of rural communities with access to electricity,” he stated, “this expansion will facilitate the diversification of light and heavy industries, leading to increased trade, job creation, and accelerated economic development.”
Upon completion, the dam is expected to generate 5,500 megawatts of power, sufficient to drive the country’s economic growth and support electricity exports.
“This project will not only contribute to foreign exchange earnings but also foster cooperation and mutual development among neighboring countries,” he added.
Recognizing the trans-boundary nature of the rivers, Aregawi reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to continued cooperation with its neighbors to achieve shared development goals.
As the final stages of the project require substantial financial investment, he urged the general public and the Ethiopian Diaspora to continue their unwavering financial and other forms of support to ensure the successful completion of this mega-dam.
