Al Mayadeen Obtains Terms of Gaza Ceasefire Deal
By Al Mayadeen English
Al Mayadeen has obtained the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with key terms regarding the release of Palestinian detainees and the rehabilitation of Gaza's hospitals.
Al Mayadeen has obtained details of the Gaza ceasefire agreement with the Israeli occupation. The agreement, which outlines an eleven-clause framework, marks a significant step toward resolving the ongoing war and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Key terms of the agreement
Israeli forces are required to fully withdraw from all areas of the Gaza Strip and return to the pre-war borders.
The Rafah crossing must be reopened, with Israeli forces withdrawing entirely from the area.
"Israel" is mandated to ease the travel of injured individuals for treatment abroad.
"Israel" must permit the daily entry of 600 aid trucks, as per a humanitarian protocol backed by Qatar.
"Israel" must facilitate the entry of 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans for immediate shelter.
A large-scale prisoner exchange will occur, including the release of 1,000 prisoners from Gaza and hundreds of detainees serving lengthy sentences.
"Israel" is to release all women and children under the age of 19 from its prisons.
Israeli forces must gradually withdraw from the Netzarim corridor and the Philadelphi Route.
Displaced residents must be allowed to return to their homes, with guaranteed freedom of movement throughout the Gaza Strip.
Hostile aircraft must vacate Gaza's airspace for 8 to 10 hours daily.
All hospitals in Gaza must be rehabilitated. Field hospitals, medical equipment, and surgical teams must be permitted entry.
Implementation phases
The first phase of the agreement, lasting six weeks, will involve the release of 33 Israeli captives, both living and deceased. This phase also includes the immediate return of displaced persons from southern Gaza to the north, facilitated by the withdrawal of Israeli forces from al-Rashid Street to the depths of the Netzarim corridor.
Subsequent phases will address the release of the remaining 66 captives held by Palestinian resistance factions.
If the deal succeeds, the gradual ceasefire could mark the end of more than a year of sporadic negotiations and result in the largest release of Israeli captives since the early stages of the war, when Hamas released roughly half of its captives in exchange for 240 Palestinian detainees.
In further detail, an Israeli official stated that negotiations were in advanced stages for the release of 33 of the remaining 98 Israeli captives, marking the first phase of the deal. In exchange, "Israel" will release 1,000 Palestinian detainees, according to a Palestinian source close to the talks, who added that the first phase would last for 60 days.
Meanwhile, Hamas fighters allegedly involved in Operation al-Aqsa Flood would not be released.
The Israeli official mentioned that the first stage of the agreement would involve the release of 33 captives, including "children, women, female soldiers, men above 50, and the wounded and sick," as well as a gradual, partial withdrawal of invading Israeli units.
Commenting on the number of detainees, The Times of Israel considered, citing a copy of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press, that "Israel" will pay a steep price to secure the release of female soldiers being held captive.
Among the 33 would be five female Israeli soldiers, each of whom would be released in exchange for 50 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 convicted security prisoners who are serving life sentences.
