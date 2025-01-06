Canadian PM Trudeau Resigns as Leader of Ruling Liberal Party
By Global Times
Jan 07, 2025 12:15 AM
Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on December 15, 2021. Photo: VCG
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as leader of the ruling Liberal Party, according to CNN.
"The fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, parliament has been paralyzed for months, after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history," Trudeau said in televised remarks outside of his home in Ottawa, Canada's capital city, according to a report by CBS news. "I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," said the report.
Trudeau will remain prime minister in a caretaker capacity until a new leader is chosen.
Trudeau made a last-ditch effort to shuffle his cabinet, hoping to add some stability to his government, but that failed as well, said the CBS news.
During Trudeau's administration, the relationship between China and Canada has been relatively strained. In a recent development, according to a statement published on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in December 2024, China has decided to impose countermeasures against two Canadian organizations and 20 personnel associated with these organizations in accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.
The countermeasures include freezing all movable and immovable property and other types of assets of the two Canadian organizations "Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project" and "Canada Tibet Committee" within China's territory and prohibiting organizations and individuals within China's territory from engaging in any transactions or cooperation with them.
