France Plans to Close Permanent Senegal Military Bases by Summer
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Jan 2025 23:15
France is planning on leaving its permanent military bases in Senegal, making it the latest country to rid itself of French intervention
France plans to shut down its permanent military bases in Senegal and other countries across West and Central Africa by the summer of 2025, according to Senegalese news agency APS, which cited a French military source.
"We are currently in a phase of dialogue regarding the withdrawal of French forces from Senegal. By the summer of 2025, there will no longer be a permanent French military base in Senegal," the source stated, as reported by APS on Friday.
This development aligns with remarks made by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in late December, affirming the nation’s intention to eliminate foreign military presence by 2025.
The French military, which was deployed in Africa's Sahel region since 2014 as part of the "anti-terrorism Operation Barkhane," was forced to leave Mali. In November 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of Operation Barkhane. A year later, France withdrew its troops from Burkina Faso and Niger at the request of the countries' authorities.
On December 10, the French military confirmed the departure of two Mirage 2000D fighter jets from Chad, following the country's demand for the withdrawal of French forces. The third fighter jet is expected to return to France in the coming days.
On November 28, the Chadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the end of defense cooperation with France. In an interview with Le Monde, Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah stated that France should withdraw its military forces from Chad.
According to the Jeune Afrique news magazine, citing sources, the termination of the agreement was due to differing positions on the civil conflict in Sudan. Additionally, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye stated that the presence of French military bases in Senegal was incompatible with the country’s sovereignty and called for their removal.
