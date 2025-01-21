Iranian Official Says Hamas Emerged Victorious in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Jan 2025 23:36
Iranian senior official Mohsen Rezaee stresses that the Resistance emerged victorious by foiling the Israeli occupation's plots in Gaza and Lebanon.
Iran's Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaee affirmed that the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, led by Hamas, achieved victory in the war on Gaza.
In an interview with Al Mayadeen on Tuesday, Rezaee highlighted the significant role of support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq in contributing to the Palestinian people's success. He noted that the war on Gaza, followed by conflicts in Lebanon and Syria, was part of an "American-Israeli scheme that could have extended to East Asia."
Rezaee addressed the war on Lebanon, stating that the Israeli occupation believed it could reach the Litani River by targeting Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. "That did not happen," he said, emphasizing that the Israeli occupation had no option but to withdraw from southern Lebanon due to the Islamic Resistance's capabilities and combat readiness.
Regarding developments in Syria, Rezaee revealed that Iran had sought to facilitate a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to bridge differences, but events in Idlib hindered the effort. He stressed the need for Syria's future government to represent all Syrians while maintaining the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Rezaee also discussed Iran's broader goals, emphasizing its commitment to leveraging relationships with friendly nations to counter American hegemony. He expressed skepticism about past agreements with countries that failed to hold former US President Donald Trump accountable, stating, "We have no trust in these countries."
Rejecting accusations that Iran operates proxies in the region, Rezaee clarified, "Iran has no arms in the region but is ready to assist any country that seeks its help."
Only 8% of Israelis believe war on Gaza achieved goals
A poll published by Israeli newspaper Maariv revealed that only 8% of Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has fully achieved the objectives it set for the war on Gaza.
This comes amid reports from Israeli media emphasizing the heavy toll being exacted on the Israeli occupation forces in northern Gaza.
Additionally, The New York Times highlighted growing skepticism within the upper echelons of the Israeli military leadership about achieving the war's two primary objectives: eradicating Hamas and securing the release of over 100 captives still held in Gaza.
Former Israeli National Security Council head Giora Eiland acknowledged the difficulty of securing victory, stating, "As long as weapons and ammunition exist in Gaza, and as long as there are enough young men ready to fight to the death, victory will remain elusive."
No comments:
Post a Comment