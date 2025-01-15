Joe Slovo Engineering High School Matriculants Overcome Challenges to Celebrate 99.3% Pass Rate
The school has achieved a historic pass rate of 99.3%, which is an increase of 12.1 percentage points compared to last year.
CAPE TOWN - Long days and sleepless nights are how the matric class of 2024 at Joe Slovo Engineering High School in Khaylitsha summed up its year.
Joe Slovo was also one of the schools in Khayelitsha that have been battling to produce good results for years.
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier celebrated the release of the matric results to candidates at the school on Tuesday.
Just four years ago, Joe Slovo Engineering High School was at the bottom of all the schools in Khayelitsha, with a 37% matric pass rate.
However, in 2024, the school has become the best school in the township with a 99.3% matric pass rate.
Matriculants said the journey wasn't easy.
"To be honest, there was a time when I was just tired. Monday to Sunday classes? No, I can't handle it any more," one matriculant said.
"Our teachers were always here for us, pushing us to do better and they were encouraging us," another added.
The school also achieved a total of 41 subject distinctions, with six distinctions for Mathematics and three distinctions for Physical Science.
School principal, Sithyilelo Ntambo, said that this year's matric pass rate target was 100%.
Historically, Joe Slovo Engineering High School has been battling to produce good results.
The school was also plagued by violence and drugs.
Ntambo said that with the help of his staff, the pupils and parents, they were able to turn things around.
"We've been speaking to the parents to look after these kids and indeed they did that. Also, the whole staff, starting from the caretakers making sure that learners are learning in an environment that is safe. We have law enforcement that is here all the time, I want to thank them, because they made sure that learners are safe at school."
