Lalibela Christmas Attracts Tourists in Droves
January 11, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – A large number of local and international tourists attended the recent celebration of Ethiopian Christmas in the Rock-hewn Churches of Lalibela, according to the Amhara State Culture and Tourism Bureau.
Speaking with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Bureau Deputy Head Abay Menegiste stated that this year’s Christmas celebrations witnessed a significant increase in tourist arrivals, particularly from international destinations. Tourist arrivals began a week before the celebrations, indicating growing interest in this unique cultural experience.
“The vibrant celebrations in Lalibela’s Rock-hewn Churches are expected to generate momentum for the upcoming Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket) festivity,”Girma noted.
He indicated that this successful celebration is expected to stimulate tourism for upcoming religious and cultural events in the state, including Kana Zegelila, Asteriyo, Ghion, and Merkorios.
This surge in tourism is projected to strengthen the sector’s economic contribution, particularly for local communities whose livelihoods depend on tourism. It could also provide a much-needed boost to the service sector, which has been impacted by recent instability in the country.
The Deputy Head further emphasized the role of a committee, comprising youth, religious leaders, and government officials, in effectively facilitating the Christmas celebrations and ensuring its successful completion.
Girma urged the community to play a significant role in celebrating religious and cultural events while upholding the values of the state.
Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Ethiopia, boasts 11 intricately carved 12th-century rock-hewn churches, attracting pilgrims and tourists, especially during religious festivals like Ethiopian Christmas celebrated on January 7th (Julian calendar).
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 11 JANUARY 2025
