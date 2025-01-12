Libya Mass Deportation of Nigeriens in 'Dangerous, Traumatizing' Journey
10 Jan 2025
Forcibly deported migrants endure freezing winter temperatures, overcrowding in trucks, and frequent fights for space, often resulting in injuries.
More than 600 Nigerien nationals were forcibly deported from Libya in one of the largest known expulsions from the country.
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that 613 people arrived in Dirkou, Niger, after being transported across the Sahara in a convoy of trucks. The migrants had been rounded up over the past month by Libyan authorities.
Azizou Chehou from Alarm Phone Sahara (APS) highlighted this as the largest expulsion to date, surpassing a previous deportation of 400 people in July. The incident draws attention to the ongoing human rights abuses against migrants in Libya, which have been linked to European Union border policies, according to The Guardian.
Chehou described the journey across the Sahara between Libya and Niger as "dangerous and traumatizing", noting that migrants endure freezing winter temperatures, overcrowding in trucks, and frequent fights for space, often resulting in injuries like broken limbs. Many arrive in Agadez in poor physical and emotional condition.
Critics accuse EU nations, particularly Italy, of outsourcing migration control to North African countries like Libya and Tunisia. Italy has reported a substantial drop in migrant arrivals, with 66,317 reaching its shores in 2024, compared to more than double the number in 2023. Activists such as David Yambio, spokesperson for the nonprofit organization Refugees in Libya, warn of the deadly consequences of these policies, with migrants often facing dire conditions in the desert.
"Leaders like [Viktor] Orbán, [Giorgia] Meloni, or Trump applaud such efficient cruelty. It’s no accident; it’s the design. The EU pays to erase migrants, to make suffering invisible, and to wash its hands while others do its dirty work," Yambio said.
Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya specialist at the Royal United Services Institute, highlighted that while rounding up and expelling foreign workers has been a longstanding practice in southern Libya, this recent incident stands out due to the unusually large number of people expelled at once.
The expulsions, carried out by local authorities in Sabha without official announcements or clear policies, reflect a pattern of hostility in the rhetoric of the Haftar-led Libyan National Army, often demonizing sub-Saharan African migrants, Harchaoui added.
Libya has traditionally attracted workers from Niger, Mali, and Chad for jobs in agriculture, construction, and retail, as well as migrants seeking to travel to Europe. The UNHCR expressed readiness to assist the IOM in supporting those in need of international protection.
