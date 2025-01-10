Maduro Inaugurated as Venezuela President for Third Term
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Jan 2025 19:07
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro underlines his legitimacy by stressing how he was elected by the people and serves the anti-imperialist goals of the country.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for his third term on Friday after being re-elected as the country's leader. The ceremony took place amid large gatherings of supporters across Venezuela, who rallied in what was called the Grand March for Peace and Joy to reaffirm their backing for the president.
In a public speech, Maduro emphasized his legitimacy, stating, "I was not inaugurated by the United States or any Latin American country, but by the will of the people." He reiterated his independence from foreign influences, declaring, "I am not an absolute ruler nor a servant of oligarchs or imperialists."
Maduro also addressed allegations of external conspiracies, claiming, "The country has defended itself against an American plot aimed at undermining Venezuela, and we emerged victorious in this confrontation." He added, "Imperialism and oligarchy are in a state of disarray. We were not born to be traitors or weaklings."
In a message of unity, Maduro urged Venezuelans to "build together a path of peace rooted in our history to ensure national sovereignty." He also criticized opposition efforts to impose foreign leadership on Venezuela, asserting, "The right-wing wanted to install a puppet to govern Venezuela, but no one can impose a president on this country, and they will never succeed." He further stressed, "We will not bow down, nor will we be dragged into global wars or constitutional changes against our will."
Hours before the inauguration, Venezuela closed its borders with Colombia, citing suspicions of an "international conspiracy."
Maduro had earlier accused Colombia's right-wing figures, including former President Ivan Duque, of conspiring with drug traffickers and militants to prepare for an invasion of Venezuela. He alleged the use of Israeli Pegasus spyware to conduct espionage and lead various forms of warfare against the country.
Army backs Maduro
Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino Lopez denounced far-right opposition figure and former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez on Monday, following a video in which Gonzalez tacitly sought the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) backing to obstruct President Nicolas Maduro's upcoming inauguration.
In a strongly worded press conference, Padrino Lopez rejected what he described as an "absurd and incoherent" appeal from Gonzalez, who he accused of ignorance, desperation, and attempts to destabilize Venezuela's democratic order. The defense minister's statement directly addressed a video Gonzalez had published the previous night, shortly after arriving in the United States.
"His cowardly and insolent address to the FANB demonstrates not only his ignorance about the institution but also his desperation in the face of his coup plans' inevitable failure," Padrino Lopez said. He further criticized Gonzalez over his aligning with foreign powers to undermine Venezuela's sovereignty, specifically pointing to the US government's support for opposition factions.
Opposition promoting sanctions
The minister highlighted the adverse effects of international sanctions promoted by opposition figures, describing them as harmful to the Venezuelan people, including military personnel and their families.
"These sanctions have caused significant harm, with the FANB being among the primary victims of the violence fomented as part of these neo-fascist actions to destabilize the legitimate government," he added.
Padrino Lopez reaffirmed the FANB's unwavering loyalty to Venezuela's constitution and government, emphasizing their role in defending the nation's freedom, sovereignty, and independence. He dismissed Gonzalez's efforts as "clownish politicking" and asserted the military's continued support for Maduro's leadership.
"On January 10, 2025, we will reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Venezuelan democracy and recognize Nicolas Maduro as the constitutional president for the 2025–2031 term," the statement declared.
The defense minister concluded with a rallying cry invoking the legacy of national heroes Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez: "For Bolivar and Chavez, we shall prevail! The homeland continues! Independence and Socialist homeland! Independence or Nothing!"
