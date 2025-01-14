Matric Class of 2024 Achieves SA's Highest-ever Pass Rate
The cohort's pass mark is an increase from the 2023 mark of 82.
Siviwe Gwarube
Educations officials attend the announcement of the 2024 matric results on 13 January 2025. Picture: @EducationGP1/X
RANDBURG - The matric class of 2024 has achieved an overall pass mark of 87.3%, making it the highest pass rate ever achieved in the country.
Last year's class, which began their high school career at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic had to contend with a trimmed curriculum, online teaching and increased health risks.
Nearly one million pupils, full-time and part-time, sat for the 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations.
The cohort's pass mark is an increase from the 2023 mark of 82.9%.
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube praised the matrics of 2024, wishing them the best for the future.
"For 2024, the NSC has therefore increased from 82.9 % in 2023 to 87.3% in 2024. This is the highest matric pass rate in the history of our country."
No comments:
Post a Comment