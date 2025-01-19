Palestinian Prisoners Free After Hours-long Delay
By Al Mayadeen English
90 Palestinian prisoners have been released from Israeli prisons as a result of the ceasefire agreement.
90 Palestinian detainees, set to be liberated on Sunday, have been released from the Israeli Ofer prison, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported early on Monday.
After the hours-long delay, busses carrying Palestinian detainees from occupied al-Quds began making their way out of Ofer, our correspondent reported. Later, other busses followed, as liberated Palestinian women and children began arriving at their family homes. The release of the first batch of prisoners came hours after the Palestinian Resistance released three Israeli female captives, who were being held in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli regime failed to stop celebrations
After exiting the prison, busses headed to the nearby city of Beitunia where Palestinians gathered to welcome the released detainees. Israeli occupation forces have made various efforts to thwart any celebrations, resorting to brute force to disperse gatherings and threatening arrests.
Our correspondent reported that one Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces and wounded in Beitunia, as soon as the busses arrived at the city. The Palestinian Red Crescent also said that its teams are treating two individuals injured by Israeli gunfire in the city.
Yet, Palestinians continued to gather late into the night welcoming the liberated detainees.
Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that delays occurred due to irregularities spotted by members of the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) of the list, presented by Israeli authorities, of prisoners to be released on Saturday. The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office had also revealed that the list presented by Israeli authorities excluded one female prisoner, from the previously agreed upon list. However, the office confirmed that it is working on pressuring the occupation to resolve the issue, promising that the release of the prisoners would commence soon.
Monday's events after the Palestinian Resistance imposed a multiphase ceasefire agreement on the Israeli regime, ending its 15-month-long genocidal war on the Palestinian people. Among the articles of the agreement are clauses relating to the liberation of Palestinian detainees in exchange for Israeli captives held by the Resistance in the Gaza Strip.
Revolutionary Khalida Jarrar, family reunited
Khalida Jarrar, one of many Palestinians detained during the war on Gaza, was also released early on Monday and reunited with her family and loved ones.
A leader in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Jarrar has been arrested three times since 2017 by Israeli authorities. Her latest arrest was made in December 2023, during the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza.
Her sister spoke to Al Mayadeen prior to Khalida's awaited release, saying that her family eagerly awaited her release but is worried for her well-being due to the harsh conditions she had been subjected to.
Jarrar had reportedly spent the last six months of her imprisonment in solitary confinement in a 2 by 1.5-meter cell.
Regarding the occupation's assaults on prisoners and their families, Khalida's sister said that the occupation ensures that "nothing comes without imposing hardship and suffering." She also hoped for the complete liberation of Palestinians from Israeli jails.
